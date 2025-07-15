$41.840.05
Sweden will contribute to Trump's plan for Ukraine and NATO - Ministry of Defense of the Scandinavian country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3458 views

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson confirmed the country's participation in new plans for supplying weapons to Ukraine. This decision was made after Donald Trump's statement about providing Ukraine with Patriot systems through NATO.

Sweden will contribute to Trump's plan for Ukraine and NATO - Ministry of Defense of the Scandinavian country

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson welcomes Donald Trump's agreement with NATO to provide Ukraine with more weapons to counter aggression from the Russian Federation.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

"Sweden will contribute," said Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson. The Swedish minister made the statement in the context of welcoming US President Donald Trump's decision to supply weapons to Ukraine through NATO, including Patriot missile systems.

We welcome the US decision to strengthen sanctions against Russia and pave the way for the supply of Patriots and other weapons systems to Ukraine

- he said in an interview with Reuters.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced the preparation for the supply of 17 Patriot systems to Ukraine, which will begin arriving soon.

Some of them (Patriot systems - ed.) will arrive very soon, within a few days, in fact. Several countries that have Patriots will exchange them, and we will replace the Patriots with those they have, and Matt will coordinate actions with NATO. But one way or another, they will start arriving soon 

- Trump said.

Germany appealed to the administration of US President Donald Trump with a request to provide Ukraine with two more Patriot batteries. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Sweden
Germany
Ukraine
