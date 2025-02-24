Sweden will increase military aid to Ukraine and has announced further restrictions on Russia's oil revenues

Sweden will increase its military aid to Ukraine and is already working on the next package. The country also plans to limit Russia's profits from oil exports. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, during a speech at the plenary session "Support Ukraine", reports the correspondent of UNN.

As Mette (Prime Minister of Denmark Frederiksen - ed.) said, we have an important task to take on, and Sweden will do its part of the overall task. First, we will increase military aid to Ukraine. Earlier this month, we announced the largest military aid package, and we will allocate an additional 100 million euros for air defense means. We are already working on the next military aid package for Ukraine - said Kristersson.

He also stated that Sweden is working to further increase the price of aggression against Ukraine for Russia.

"Secondly, we are working to further increase the price of this aggression for Russia. We will limit Russia's profits from oil exports, as well as other profits," Kristersson said.

Addition

During his visit to Kyiv, the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, announced the allocation of 100 million euros to support Ukraine's air defense.

On January 30, Sweden announced the largest military aid package of almost $1.2 billion (1.21 billion euros).

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Sweden has provided aid worth $5.6 billion (5.55 billion euros).

According to the agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and Sweden, Sweden will provide Ukraine with military aid totaling 75 billion Swedish kronor (approximately 6.5 billion euros) over the three-year period 2024-2026.

In 2022 and 2023, Sweden provided Ukraine with aid totaling about 30 billion Swedish kronor (approximately 2.6 billion euros), of which about 23 billion Swedish kronor (about 2 billion euros) was military aid. Since 2022, Sweden has provided Ukraine with over 7 billion Swedish kronor (about 600 million euros) in development and financial assistance.

The total amount of Swedish aid for the five-year period 2022-2026 will be at least 105 billion Swedish kronor (over 9 billion euros), of which military aid will be 98 billion Swedish kronor (8.5 billion euros).