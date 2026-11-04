Sweden has unveiled new CB90 CX unmanned boats equipped with missiles and air defense systems; earlier versions are already in use by Ukraine

Swedish company Saab has unveiled a new version of the CB90 CX high-speed landing craft, which can operate without a crew, launch anti-ship missiles, and destroy aerial targets. Ukraine is already using earlier modifications of these boats for combat missions in the Black Sea. Naval News reported on the new development, writes UNN.

Details

The main feature of the CB90 CX is the Saab Autonomous Ocean Core system, which allows the boat to be controlled remotely or used in unmanned mode. This makes it possible to carry out dangerous operations without risking the crew.

The developers presented 3 configurations of the boat: for anti-ship warfare, air defense, and reconnaissance.

What weapons has the CB90 CX received?

In the anti-ship version, the boat can carry 2 Marte ER missiles with a strike range of more than 100 km. For air defense, it is equipped with a 30-mm Rheinmetall Sea Snake cannon capable of engaging drones, aircraft, and other targets.

The reconnaissance modification is equipped with a Giraffe 1X radar station mounted on an 11-meter lifting mast.

The new boat is also larger than its predecessor. It is 18 meters long and 4 meters wide, while its maximum payload has increased by 50% and exceeds 5 tons.

Ukraine is already receiving boats from the CB90 family from international partners. In particular, Sweden has committed to transferring 32 units. Such boats are used by the Ukrainian Navy and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine for special operations, protecting sea routes, and other missions.

At the same time, no reports have yet emerged about the transfer of new CB90 CX boats to Ukraine.

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