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Components for the Bohdana self-propelled howitzer are planned to be manufactured in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

PK MIL and SZCZĘŚNIAK Pojazdy Specjalne signed a memorandum on preparing for the production of Bohdanas in Poland. The project includes vehicle servicing and repairs.

Components for the Bohdana self-propelled howitzer are planned to be manufactured in Poland
Denmark’s Ministry of Defence

Polish defense companies PK MIL and SZCZĘŚNIAK Pojazdy Specjalne have agreed to cooperate on preparations for the production of Ukrainian 155 mm wheeled self-propelled howitzers "Bohdana." This was reported by Militarnyi, according to UNN.

Details 

According to the publication, the memorandum of understanding was signed on September 11, 2026, during the XXXIV International Defence Industry Exhibition MSPO in the city of Kielce.

One of the key areas of cooperation will be participation in the production of the Ukrainian 155 mm self-propelled howitzer "Bohdana."

As part of the division of work, PK MIL will be responsible for the artillery component, while SZCZĘŚNIAK Pojazdy Specjalne will contribute its experience in designing special-purpose vehicles, integrating automotive chassis, and adapting them to military requirements.

"Therefore, from the very beginning, we assume that in the future the cooperation between the two companies will also involve implementing solutions that will make it possible to provide maintenance, repairs, and operational support for the aforementioned vehicles directly at the end users' facilities," Marek Ważecha, chairman of the management board of PK MIL, told the publication.

To increase production, Ukrainian enterprises have mastered several variants of the artillery system on different wheeled chassis.

Additional information

The Ukrainian 2S22 "Bohdana" self-propelled artillery system with a 155 mm caliber is being developed by the PJSC Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Plant on the basis of a joint decision with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The research and development work במסגרת the state defense procurement program has been underway since February 2016. The first prototype was shown on July 14, 2018. 

As early as the beginning of 2009, the "TASKO" corporation completed development of a prototype Ukrainian self-propelled artillery system based on the chassis of a KrAZ-63221 vehicle. At that time, the self-propelled gun was equipped with a 155 mm howitzer of "NATO" caliber. 

This caliber is standard for the divisional-level field artillery of NATO, which distinguishes it from the 152 mm howitzer that was considered the standard in the USSR. 

To remind you 

The Ukrainian 155 mm wheeled self-propelled gun "Bohdana" will be manufactured in Poland for the needs of the Polish army and subsequent export to world markets. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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