Exclusive
08:25 AM • 3134 views
Two months in custody or record bail - what will the SAPO petition for in the case of the former Minister of EnergyPhoto
04:30 AM • 18498 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 30013 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 39614 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 32482 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 49881 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 32639 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 58438 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 27530 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 30283 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Sumy under massive attack by Russian drones, there are hits - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Several hits on civilian infrastructure objects in the city center have been recorded in Sumy. The threat of repeated strikes remains, there are no preliminary casualties.

Sumy under massive attack by Russian drones, there are hits - OVA

Sumy was subjected to a massive drone attack by Russia, with hits on infrastructure in the city center, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The Sumy community is under a massive attack by Russian drones. There are several hits on civilian infrastructure objects in the central part of the city. Preliminarily – no casualties.

- Hryhorov wrote.

He warned that the threat of repeated strikes remains. "All consequences will be clarified after surveying the territories, when the security situation allows. I ask everyone to remain in shelters," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

In Sumy region, enemy drone attack killed woman; her family with two children and neighbors injured17.02.26, 10:28 • 1636 views

Julia Shramko

Sumy