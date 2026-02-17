Sumy under massive attack by Russian drones, there are hits - OVA

Sumy was subjected to a massive drone attack by Russia, with hits on infrastructure in the city center, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The Sumy community is under a massive attack by Russian drones. There are several hits on civilian infrastructure objects in the central part of the city. Preliminarily – no casualties. - Hryhorov wrote.

He warned that the threat of repeated strikes remains. "All consequences will be clarified after surveying the territories, when the security situation allows. I ask everyone to remain in shelters," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

In Sumy region, enemy drone attack killed woman; her family with two children and neighbors injured