In Sumy region, enemy drone attack killed woman; her family with two children and neighbors injured

One person was killed and six wounded, including two children, as a result of an enemy drone attack in Sumy region, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 17, 2026, at about 03:10 a.m. in the Kyrykivka community of Okhtyrka district, the enemy attacked, according to preliminary data, with three drones the homes of local residents.

"As a result of the occupiers' attack, a 68-year-old woman was killed. Her family - a 42-year-old son, a 40-year-old daughter-in-law, and their two sons, aged 7 and 15, were injured. A 79-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were injured in a neighboring house," the prosecutor's office reported.

The victims were hospitalized and are receiving the necessary medical care.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, 25 out of 29 missiles and 367 out of 396 drones neutralized