Sumy region: Russians fired 37 times at the border, a civilian is wounded

Russians fired 37 times at residents of the border area of Sumy region. A local resident was injured in the Seredina-Buda community as a result of the invaders' attacks. The situation in the region was reported in the evening report of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

During the day, the Russians fired 37 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. ... Seredina-Buda community: the enemy fired from MLRS (10 explosions). A local resident was wounded as a result of the shelling. - the report of the Sumy EMB says.

Details

According to regional authorities, 222 explosions occurred in Sumy region on Tuesday.

In addition to the Seredyna-Buda community, residents of 11 other communities suffered from Russian attacks.

▪️Білопільська community: the enemy fired from mortars (26 explosions), AGS (30 explosions), artillery (10 explosions).

▪️Великописарівська community: shelling was carried out with AGS (14 explosions), artillery (3 explosions) and mortars (11 explosions).

▪️Хотінська community: mortar shelling was recorded (7 explosions).

▪️Есманьська community: there were machine gun and mortar attacks (5 explosions).

▪️Путивльська community: Russians attacked with artillery (3 explosions).

▪️Миропільська community: artillery shelling (15 explosions) and mortar shelling (14 explosions) were carried out.

▪️Новослобідська community: mortar shelling (5 explosions) and artillery shelling (6 explosions) were recorded.

▪️Краснопільська community: shelling with MLRS, artillery (7 explosions) and mortars (3 explosions).

▪️Юнаківська community: an explosive ordnance was dropped from a UAV (2 explosions).

▪️Дружбівська community: Russians hit with MLRS (20 explosions).

▪️Шалигинська community: shelling was carried out with AGS (15 explosions), machine guns and mortars (2 explosions).

russians attack Sumy region with cluster bombs: locals are asked to be careful

Optional

On the night of March 5 and this morning, Russians fired 12 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 56 explosions were recorded.