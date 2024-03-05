$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 20495 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 69519 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 49766 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 227156 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 201378 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180148 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 223741 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249888 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155714 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371775 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

russians attack Sumy region with cluster bombs: locals are asked to be careful

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25943 views

russian troops dropped cluster bombs with explosive elements in the Sumy region. Authorities urged local residents to be careful with any unexploded ordnance.

russians attack Sumy region with cluster bombs: locals are asked to be careful

Yesterday, the Russians hit Sumy region with RBK-500 cluster bombs filled with ballistic bombs. Locals are urged to be careful. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Sumy City Military Administration.

Details

The MVA explained that the enemy remotely mined the area on the territory of Shostka district, namely near the village of Marchykhina Buda.

Russian aviation used RBK-500 cluster bombs during the air strikes. One such cassette contains 565 SHOAB-0.5 ballistic bombs weighing 400 grams each and having a large area of destruction

- the city military administration summarized.

Authorities are urging locals to be careful when finding such an explosive object.

OVO: Russian troops use cluster munitions for the first time in Kupyansk direction - RMA04.03.24, 14:47 • 21379 views

Do not approach it, pick it up, or manipulate it in any way. If you find a SHOAB-0.5 bomb or any other explosive device, immediately notify the police by calling 102.

- MBA emphasized. 

Recall

On the night of March 5 and this morning, Russians fired 12 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 56 explosions were recorded.

