russians attack Sumy region with cluster bombs: locals are asked to be careful

Yesterday, the Russians hit Sumy region with RBK-500 cluster bombs filled with ballistic bombs. Locals are urged to be careful. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Sumy City Military Administration.

The MVA explained that the enemy remotely mined the area on the territory of Shostka district, namely near the village of Marchykhina Buda.

Russian aviation used RBK-500 cluster bombs during the air strikes. One such cassette contains 565 SHOAB-0.5 ballistic bombs weighing 400 grams each and having a large area of destruction - the city military administration summarized.

Authorities are urging locals to be careful when finding such an explosive object.

Do not approach it, pick it up, or manipulate it in any way. If you find a SHOAB-0.5 bomb or any other explosive device, immediately notify the police by calling 102. - MBA emphasized.

On the night of March 5 and this morning, Russians fired 12 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 56 explosions were recorded.