OVO: Russian troops use cluster munitions for the first time in Kupyansk direction - RMA

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17736 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 58012 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 43945 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 213857 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 192058 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177061 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221819 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249407 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155227 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371661 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173374 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 63259 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 82442 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45727 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37978 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 16519 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 58013 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 213858 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173522 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 192059 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11762 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20694 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21241 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 38080 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45831 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

OVO: Russian troops use cluster munitions for the first time in Kupyansk direction - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21379 views

Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region was attacked for the first time with a cluster bomb.

OVO: Russian troops use cluster munitions for the first time in Kupyansk direction - RMA

The day before, Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, was hit by a cluster munition for the first time. This was reported on Monday by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports

For the first time, a strike by a guided  bomb carrying a  cluster munition, i.e. a warhead, was recorded. This increases the impact area and more civilians may be affected. The enemy attacked the city of Kupyansk with such a guided bomb yesterday

- Syniehubov howled.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, this is why the issue of forced evacuation of families with children is being raised at the Regional Defense Council.  According to Sinegubov, 1,500 people are to be evacuated from the Kupyansk direction. 

Russians dropped KABs in Kharkiv region, there is damage - RMA04.03.24, 08:29 • 28988 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90