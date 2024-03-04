Russians dropped KABs in Kharkiv region, there is damage - RMA

Russian troops dropped missile launchers in Kupyansk district yesterday, damaging a warehouse and residential buildings. In total, about 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region were shelled with artillery and mortars, and three with aircraft. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Details

According to Sinegubov, about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Milove, Dvorichna, Synkivka and others. The enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Vovchansk, Sinkivka, Velykyi Burluk. In particular:

▪️ 19:12 in the town of Vovchansk a private house burned down as a result of shelling. There were no casualties.

▪️ 18:32 The enemy fired twice with KABs at Velykyi Burluk village of Kupyansk district. The shelling damaged a warehouse and 4 residential buildings. There were no casualties and no dead.

▪️ The occupants also struck at the villages Kruglyakivka and Petropavlivka of Kupyansk district. A 60-year-old civilian man applied for medical aid, and was provided with it on the spot.

"Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Sinkivka and Tabayivka over the last day," said Syniehubov on social networks.

Ukrainian General Staff: 78 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day