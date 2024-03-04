Russians dropped KABs in Kharkiv region, there is damage - RMA

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20720 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 70548 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 50290 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 228377 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 202224 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180449 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223937 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249932 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155763 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371784 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 182608 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 68373 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 88103 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 52087 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 44447 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 22631 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 70500 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 228323 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 183973 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 202187 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13801 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22492 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22899 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 45433 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 53040 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russians dropped KABs in Kharkiv region, there is damage - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28988 views

Several settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by Russia, which also carried out air strikes, damaging buildings and infrastructure.

Russians dropped KABs in Kharkiv region, there is damage - RMA

Russian troops dropped missile launchers in Kupyansk district yesterday, damaging a warehouse and residential buildings. In total, about 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region were shelled with artillery and mortars, and three with aircraft. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Details

According to Sinegubov, about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Milove, Dvorichna, Synkivka and others. The enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Vovchansk, Sinkivka, Velykyi Burluk. In particular:

▪️ 19:12 in the town of Vovchansk a private house burned down as a result of shelling. There were no casualties.

▪️ 18:32 The enemy fired twice with KABs at Velykyi Burluk village of Kupyansk district. The shelling damaged a warehouse and 4 residential buildings. There were no casualties and no dead.

▪️ The occupants also struck at the villages Kruglyakivka and Petropavlivka of Kupyansk district. A 60-year-old civilian man applied for medical aid, and was provided with it on the spot.

"Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Sinkivka and Tabayivka over the last day," said Syniehubov on social networks.

Ukrainian General Staff: 78 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day04.03.24, 07:26 • 34561 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14