Sumy region harvested over a million tons of new crop grain - RMA

Farmers in Sumy region are completing the harvest of early grain and leguminous crops. This year, over 1 million tons of grain have been threshed from almost 200 thousand hectares, with the average yield exceeding last year's. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

According to the official, in 2025, over 1 million tons of grain were threshed from almost 200 thousand hectares. The average yield is higher than last year. Winter wheat accounts for the largest share. Barley, peas, and rapeseed have also been harvested.

Every hectare of this harvest was grown in difficult conditions – under daily air raid alerts and threats of shelling. Despite the risks, farmers continue to go out into the field and do their work - Oleh Hryhorov reported.

"This harvest is Sumy region's contribution to Ukraine's food security," he added.

As of August 22, 2025, Ukrainian farmers have harvested over 27.25 million tons of grain and leguminous crops. In Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions, the harvesting of sunflower and soybeans has begun.

