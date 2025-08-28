Sumy region harvested over a million tons of new crop grain - RMA

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
05:11 PM • 10748 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
03:38 PM • 24619 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 104048 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 68713 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 41367 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 60252 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 48380 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 46745 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 120331 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 124815 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
0m/s
75%
754mm
Popular news
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 68401 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 43304 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 42137 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhoto03:52 PM • 26896 views
Enemy drone fell into the yard of a residential building in Kyiv - Klychko07:59 PM • 9768 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 42169 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 43336 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 104052 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 120332 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 97136 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Hungary
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhoto03:52 PM • 26926 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 68432 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 75692 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 74697 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 108346 views
Actual
SWIFT
9K720 Iskander
Mi-8
Diia (service)
E-6 Mercury

Sumy region harvested over a million tons of new crop grain - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Farmers in Sumy region are completing the harvest of early grain and leguminous crops, having threshed over 1 million tons of grain from almost 200 thousand hectares. The average yield exceeded last year's, despite difficult conditions.

Sumy region harvested over a million tons of new crop grain - RMA

Farmers in Sumy region are completing the harvest of early grain and leguminous crops. This year, over 1 million tons of grain have been threshed from almost 200 thousand hectares, with the average yield exceeding last year's. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

Details

According to the official, in 2025, over 1 million tons of grain were threshed from almost 200 thousand hectares. The average yield is higher than last year. Winter wheat accounts for the largest share. Barley, peas, and rapeseed have also been harvested.

Every hectare of this harvest was grown in difficult conditions – under daily air raid alerts and threats of shelling. Despite the risks, farmers continue to go out into the field and do their work

- Oleh Hryhorov reported.

"This harvest is Sumy region's contribution to Ukraine's food security," he added.

 Recall

As of August 22, 2025, Ukrainian farmers have harvested over 27.25 million tons of grain and leguminous crops. In Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions, the harvesting of sunflower and soybeans has begun.

Ukraine has already harvested almost 20 million tons of new crop: who is in the lead08.08.25, 14:55 • 3702 views

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyAgronomy news
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine