Ukraine has already harvested almost 20 million tons of new crop: who is in the lead

$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 17446 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 16836 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
10:49 AM • 37134 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 46798 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 37745 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 32172 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 58608 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 24438 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
August 8, 06:06 AM • 62740 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
August 8, 04:04 AM • 59596 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.6m/s
36%
755mm
Popular news
Oil prices approach largest weekly losses since JuneAugust 8, 05:30 AM • 15515 views
New Polish President began his term with a conflict with Tusk: the reason is the airportAugust 8, 06:38 AM • 44218 views
IAEA at substations: new mission revealed risks for Ukraine's NPPsAugust 8, 07:29 AM • 47295 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviationAugust 8, 08:20 AM • 66706 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 32613 views
Publications
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 17449 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 32619 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 58615 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviationAugust 8, 08:20 AM • 66714 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025August 8, 06:06 AM • 62747 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Xi Jinping
Igor Kolomoisky
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Poland
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 144320 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 160196 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 167130 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 156777 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 166070 views
Actual
The Guardian
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
Shahed-136

Ukraine has already harvested almost 20 million tons of new crop: who is in the lead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1216 views

Ukrainian agrarians have harvested 19.9 million tons of early grain and leguminous crops from 5.3 million hectares. This accounts for 47% of the threshed area.

Ukraine has already harvested almost 20 million tons of new crop: who is in the lead

Ukrainian farmers have already harvested almost 20 million tons of grain and leguminous crops during this year's harvest, the Ministry of Economy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As of August 8, 2025, Ukraine has already harvested 19,909.8 thousand tons of early grain and leguminous crops from an area of 5,299.5 thousand hectares. 47% of the areas sown with these crops have already been threshed.

- the ministry reported.

Specifically:

  • wheat – 3,713.4 thousand hectares threshed, 14,914.1 thousand tons harvested;
    • barley – 1,165.8 thousand hectares threshed, 4,250 thousand tons harvested;
      • peas – 223.7 thousand hectares threshed, 541.2 thousand tons harvested.

        Other grain and leguminous crops were threshed on an area of 195.1 thousand hectares, yielding 203.6 thousand tons.

        Among the leaders, in particular:

        • Odesa region – 1,070.4 thousand hectares threshed, 3,089.1 thousand tons harvested;
          • Kirovohrad region – 521 thousand hectares threshed, 2,161.6 thousand tons harvested.
            • Poltava region – 361.3 thousand hectares threshed, 1,636.5 thousand tons harvested.

              2,538.2 thousand tons of rapeseed have already been harvested from an area of 1,023.4 thousand hectares.

              National Bank lowered the forecast for most crops: what influenced it01.08.25, 12:21 • 4982 views

              Julia Shramko

              EconomyAgronomy news
              Kirovohrad Oblast
              Poltava Oblast
              Odesa Oblast
              Ukraine