Ukraine has already harvested almost 20 million tons of new crop: who is in the lead

Ukrainian farmers have already harvested almost 20 million tons of grain and leguminous crops during this year's harvest, the Ministry of Economy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As of August 8, 2025, Ukraine has already harvested 19,909.8 thousand tons of early grain and leguminous crops from an area of 5,299.5 thousand hectares. 47% of the areas sown with these crops have already been threshed. - the ministry reported.

Specifically:

wheat – 3,713.4 thousand hectares threshed, 14,914.1 thousand tons harvested;

barley – 1,165.8 thousand hectares threshed, 4,250 thousand tons harvested;

peas – 223.7 thousand hectares threshed, 541.2 thousand tons harvested.

Other grain and leguminous crops were threshed on an area of 195.1 thousand hectares, yielding 203.6 thousand tons.

Among the leaders, in particular:

Odesa region – 1,070.4 thousand hectares threshed, 3,089.1 thousand tons harvested;

Kirovohrad region – 521 thousand hectares threshed, 2,161.6 thousand tons harvested.

Poltava region – 361.3 thousand hectares threshed, 1,636.5 thousand tons harvested.

2,538.2 thousand tons of rapeseed have already been harvested from an area of 1,023.4 thousand hectares.

