Sumy enters heating season despite difficult security situation - MVA

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 572 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 2402 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 3486 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 4684 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 9002 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM • 18491 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM • 17863 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
06:38 AM • 12449 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47331 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM • 69584 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3m/s
76%
741mm
Popular news
Damage to the Belgorod reservoir dam by the Armed Forces of Ukraine: a state of emergency declared in the regionOctober 28, 12:03 AM • 12112 views
Orban: peace treaty on war in Ukraine to be signed in BudapestOctober 28, 01:38 AM • 20303 views
Ukrainian border guards showed the destruction of enemy logistics, vehicles, and UAVs in the Northern Slobozhansky directionVideoOctober 28, 02:10 AM • 10315 views
Trump named possible successors for US presidentOctober 28, 03:15 AM • 17103 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhoto08:22 AM • 8600 views
Publications
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation09:50 AM • 202 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 18493 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto07:00 AM • 17865 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 58932 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 60423 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Lviv Oblast
Tokyo
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhoto08:22 AM • 8866 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 18493 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 31652 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 65611 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 78979 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Pistol

Sumy enters heating season despite difficult security situation - MVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1308 views

In Sumy, heat supply is proceeding according to schedule, despite the difficult security situation. It takes 3-5 days for full heat supply deployment, which is a technical requirement.

Sumy enters heating season despite difficult security situation - MVA

In Sumy, despite the difficult security situation, heat supply is on schedule. All services are working properly to provide heat to the city's residents, writes UNN with reference to the head of the Sumy City Military Administration Serhiy Kryvosheienko.

Details

Heat supply in the city is provided according to the schedule. Despite the difficult security situation and constant threats, the systems are working stably. It takes 3-5 days for the full deployment of heat supply – this is a technical requirement that ensures a safe and even launch of heat to homes

 - the message says.

The head of the MVA emphasized that all relevant services are currently working to bring heat to the homes of the city's residents.

We are doing everything to ensure that Sumy residents' homes are warm. The teams of heat supply enterprises are working together, understanding the importance of a stable heating season. We thank all services that support the city's vital activity every day – despite the risks and shelling

- Kryvosheienko noted.

Addition

Currently, the heating season has already begun in many regions of Ukraine. In particular, Rivne region was the first in Ukraine to "turn on the heating". At the same time, some regions are still preparing for the heating season - mainly frontline regions.

The occupation administration of Mariupol announced the start of the heating season and the connection of social facilities and part of apartment buildings. However, local residents report the catastrophic condition of pipeline systems and the emergency condition of boiler houses.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyEconomy
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
Ukraine
Mariupol
Sumy