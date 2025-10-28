Sumy enters heating season despite difficult security situation - MVA

In Sumy, despite the difficult security situation, heat supply is on schedule. All services are working properly to provide heat to the city's residents, writes UNN with reference to the head of the Sumy City Military Administration Serhiy Kryvosheienko.

Details

Heat supply in the city is provided according to the schedule. Despite the difficult security situation and constant threats, the systems are working stably. It takes 3-5 days for the full deployment of heat supply – this is a technical requirement that ensures a safe and even launch of heat to homes - the message says.

The head of the MVA emphasized that all relevant services are currently working to bring heat to the homes of the city's residents.

We are doing everything to ensure that Sumy residents' homes are warm. The teams of heat supply enterprises are working together, understanding the importance of a stable heating season. We thank all services that support the city's vital activity every day – despite the risks and shelling - Kryvosheienko noted.

Addition

Currently, the heating season has already begun in many regions of Ukraine. In particular, Rivne region was the first in Ukraine to "turn on the heating". At the same time, some regions are still preparing for the heating season - mainly frontline regions.

The occupation administration of Mariupol announced the start of the heating season and the connection of social facilities and part of apartment buildings. However, local residents report the catastrophic condition of pipeline systems and the emergency condition of boiler houses.