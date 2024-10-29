Students in Tbilisi chase Russian journalists from protest rally
Kyiv • UNN
During a march against the results of the parliamentary elections in Tbilisi, students expelled representatives of Russian propagandists. The protesters marched to the parliament with plywood signs with images of autobots.
In Tbilisi, students chased away journalists from the pro-Kremlin RIA Novosti and Izvestia from a march against the results of the parliamentary elections, UNN reports citing Astra.
Russian propagandists claim that their journalist was injured - allegedly, protesters turned on a loudspeaker at high power over his ear.
In Tbilisi, students organized a rally "With a Shield or on a Shield" against the results of the parliamentary elections. The protesters marched to the parliament with plywood shields depicting the Autobots from the Transformers universe.
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called the results of the parliamentary elections totally falsified and refused to recognize them.
Georgia's Central Election Commission rejected the opposition's demand to make voter lists public because of the risk of personal data leakage. The opposition insists on opening a database to verify possible election fraud.