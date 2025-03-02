“Strong security guarantees for Kyiv": Zelenskyy summarizes the summit in London
Kyiv • UNN
The summit of world leaders determined that the basis of the truce should be security guarantees for Ukraine through NATO mechanisms. The exchange of prisoners and the return of children are seen as the first step toward peace.
A potential ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine must be based on strong security guarantees for Kyiv. This conclusion was reached by the participants of the summit of world leaders dedicated to Ukraine and European security, UNN reports, citing a statement by the Office of the President of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the participants of the meeting are considering the possibility of using the mechanisms of the North Atlantic Treaty as one of the guarantees of security and strengthening of the Ukrainian army. At the same time, the leaders emphasized the importance of the humanitarian component in the context of a possible truce.
"The beginning of the ceasefire should begin with the exchange of prisoners and the return of children. This is a step that will demonstrate Russia's true intention for peace," the statement said.
The OP also emphasizes that the summit participants discussed continued financial support for the Ukrainian defense industry, including investments in domestic arms production, as well as increased funding for the European defense industry.
"Decisions on sanctions against Russia, including frozen Russian assets, will remain on the table until a lasting peace is established," the OP said.
They also announced the continuation of the development of a "concrete plan" based on the proposals of France and the United Kingdom.
Recall
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom announced the readiness of some countries to join the plan to ensure peace in Ukraine. According to Keir Starmer, the peace agreement should include Russia, but not allow it to determine security conditions.
