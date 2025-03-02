Starmer calls the US “an important and reliable ally”
Kyiv • UNN
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that the United States is a reliable ally. He also announced cooperation with European partners on a plan to end the war in Ukraine.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer considers the United States of America an important and "reliable" ally. He said this in a speech in London after a meeting of European leaders to discuss support for Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
According to Starmer, no one wanted to see what happened last Friday, but "I don't recognize that the United States is an unreliable ally.
The United States has been a reliable ally of the United Kingdom for many, many decades and continues to be so
He emphasized that Britain, France and other allies would work with Ukraine on a plan to end the war.
"Europe has to do the hard work, and that requires strong U.S. support. Our starting point should be to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position now so that they can negotiate from a position of strength," Starmer said.
Recall
Earlier on Sunday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that a peace deal for Ukraine must include Russia, but that does not mean it should determine security conditions. He also emphasized that European leaders have agreedthat they will work with Ukraine on a plan to end the war.
