“Coalition of the willing": Starmer announces plan for peace in Ukraine, with possible participation of several countries
Kyiv • UNN
The British Prime Minister announced the readiness of some countries to join the plan to ensure peace in Ukraine. According to Starmer, the peace agreement should include Russia, but not allow it to determine security conditions.
Some countries have expressed their agreement and desire to be part of the plan to ensure peace in Ukraine. This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a press conference, reports UNN.
Details
As for the coalition, yes, some countries have expressed their agreement, their desire to be part of this plan that we are working on. They will express their own opinions on this matter. I accept without criticism and with full respect the positions of other states that want to contribute, but I am fully convinced that if at least some of them participate, we will be able to move forward
Recall
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that a peace deal for Ukraine must include Russia, but that does not mean it should determine security conditions.