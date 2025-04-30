Strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 45

The number of victims of the evening strike on Kharkiv has risen to 45. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov, UNN informs.

Details

He specified that 31 people suffered an acute stress reaction, 14 people suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity, and 5 people were hospitalized.

Among the victims are two children and a pregnant woman - Syniehubov stated.

He added that 13 emergency medical teams were involved in helping the victims in Kharkiv.

Reminder

On Tuesday evening, April 29, Kharkiv was subjected to an enemy attack by drones. The enemy used Geran-2 type UAVs to launch the strikes. Civilian objects in the Slobidskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Saltivskyi, and Nemyshlianskyi districts of Kharkiv came under attack. As a result of the shelling, multi-story buildings, private houses, cars, and enterprises were damaged.

