Strengthening aviation, meetings with allies, and the Staff: Zelenskyy outlined priorities for the near future

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, where he identified several important priorities. He announced this on social media, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the first priority is the preparation of new defense agreements that should strengthen Ukrainian combat aviation. This is part of our strategy to create sufficiently strong Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to guarantee the long-term security of the state.

The second priority, as Zelenskyy noted, is meetings with leaders of the European community, as well as the "coalition of the willing." A meeting within the latter will take place in London on October 24 with the participation of the President of Ukraine.

The third priority is the agenda of the Staff meetings, which will take place in the near future.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian strikes on October 21, which damaged energy facilities in a number of regions. He emphasized that the occupiers' tactics remain unchanged - killing civilians and terrorizing them with cold.

UNN also reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced many meetings and negotiations in Europe this week.