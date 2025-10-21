$41.760.03
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 10007 views
Supporter of the "Kharkiv Spring" with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological University
12:57 PM • 10077 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 14561 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 18621 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 20276 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 19622 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 18741 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
October 21, 07:53 AM • 17072 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
October 21, 07:32 AM • 15320 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
Strengthening aviation, meetings with allies, and the Staff: Zelenskyy outlined priorities for the near future

Kyiv • UNN

 • 712 views

President Zelenskyy held a meeting with Umerov, outlining priorities: preparing defense agreements to strengthen aviation and meetings with European leaders. Also a priority is the agenda of Staff meetings.

Strengthening aviation, meetings with allies, and the Staff: Zelenskyy outlined priorities for the near future

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, where he identified several important priorities. He announced this on social media, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the first priority is the preparation of new defense agreements that should strengthen Ukrainian combat aviation. This is part of our strategy to create sufficiently strong Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to guarantee the long-term security of the state.

The second priority, as Zelenskyy noted, is meetings with leaders of the European community, as well as the "coalition of the willing." A meeting within the latter will take place in London on October 24 with the participation of the President of Ukraine.

The third priority is the agenda of the Staff meetings, which will take place in the near future.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian strikes on October 21, which damaged energy facilities in a number of regions. He emphasized that the occupiers' tactics remain unchanged - killing civilians and terrorizing them with cold.

UNN also reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced many meetings and negotiations in Europe this week.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Society War in Ukraine Politics News of the World
