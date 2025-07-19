Storm warning: thunderstorms and squalls to cover Ukraine on July 19 19 July 2025

On Saturday, July 19, thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine, most likely in the west and north. Precipitation is also possible in the center and east tonight. The southern part of the country will remain dry. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

The weather in Ukraine on July 19 will be stormy in places with strong thunderstorms and squalls.

Forecasters announced a storm warning - Level I of danger.

Dangerous weather will be in Volyn, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, eastern, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions. There will be heavy rains, thunderstorms, hail, and squalls - 15-20 m/s.

Air temperature on July 19

Western regions: +20...+24 degrees.

Northern regions: +24...+26 degrees.

Central part: +25...+28 degrees, except for Vinnytsia region, where it will be +20...+22 degrees.

Eastern regions: in Kharkiv region +26...+27, in Luhansk and Donetsk regions +32...+35 degrees.

Southern part: +27...+30 degrees, in Zaporizhzhia and steppe Crimea +31...+34 degrees.

