Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM • 31203 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 119653 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 74855 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 71279 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 75723 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 71323 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 56445 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 56182 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 198853 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 109797 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Storm warning: thunderstorms and squalls to cover Ukraine on July 19 19 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

On July 19, thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine, mainly in the west and north. Forecasters have declared a Level I danger due to heavy rains, thunderstorms, hail, and squalls in a number of regions.

Storm warning: thunderstorms and squalls to cover Ukraine on July 19

 On Saturday, July 19, thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine, most likely in the west and north. Precipitation is also possible in the center and east tonight. The southern part of the country will remain dry. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.  

Details

The weather in Ukraine on July 19 will be stormy in places with strong thunderstorms and squalls. 

Forecasters announced a storm warning - Level I of danger.

Dangerous weather will be in Volyn, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, eastern, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions. There will be heavy rains, thunderstorms, hail, and squalls - 15-20 m/s.

Air temperature on July 19

  • Western regions: +20...+24 degrees.
    • Northern regions: +24...+26 degrees.
      • Central part: +25...+28 degrees, except for Vinnytsia region, where it will be +20...+22 degrees.
        • Eastern regions: in Kharkiv region +26...+27, in Luhansk and Donetsk regions +32...+35 degrees.
          • Southern part: +27...+30 degrees, in Zaporizhzhia and steppe Crimea +31...+34 degrees.

            Vita Zelenetska

