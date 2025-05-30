Statements by Russian war correspondents that the occupiers almost started moving towards Kharkiv are a lie: the National Security and Defense Council clarified the situation

The Russians in the north of Kharkiv region are conducting reconnaissance by fighting with small assault groups now. All the stories of Russian war correspondents that they almost started moving to Kharkiv now are a lie. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

In the north of Kharkiv region, the Russians are conducting reconnaissance by fighting with small assault groups now. The enemy's main efforts in the region are focused on the Kupyansk direction. All the stories of their war correspondents that they almost started moving to Kharkiv now are a lie - Kovalenko wrote in Telegram.

Addition

The operational-tactical group (OTG) "Kharkiv" on May 28 stated that the information of foreign media regarding the transfer of a 50,000-strong Russian group to the Ukrainian border in order to attack Kharkiv does not correspond to reality.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleg Grigorov, stated that in the Sumy region as of the morning of May 30, the situation remains difficult, but controlled. In some areas, enemy offensive actions continue, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repel Russian attacks, there is a certain "gray zone" in which the most active hostilities are conducted, and local residents are being evacuated.