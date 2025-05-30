Statements by Russian war correspondents that the occupiers almost started moving towards Kharkiv are a lie: the National Security and Defense Council clarified the situation

$41.530.06
Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2
11:54 AM • 3028 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

11:01 AM • 10553 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 9426 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

08:52 AM • 25224 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

07:41 AM • 36764 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

06:54 AM • 24980 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 27187 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 150212 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 163601 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 141012 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

"Shahed" strike on Izium: the enemy attacked the industrial zone

May 30, 03:13 AM • 19707 views

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

May 30, 04:24 AM • 23813 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

07:19 AM • 15881 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

08:06 AM • 15543 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

09:00 AM • 5316 views
Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 2866 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

10:40 AM • 9428 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
08:52 AM • 25225 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

07:41 AM • 36764 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 150212 views
"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

08:06 AM • 15617 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

07:19 AM • 15941 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 115876 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 108454 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 121060 views
Statements by Russian war correspondents that the occupiers almost started moving towards Kharkiv are a lie: the National Security and Defense Council clarified the situation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The Russians are conducting reconnaissance by fighting in small groups in the north of Kharkiv region. Information about the preparation of an offensive on Kharkiv is not true.

Statements by Russian war correspondents that the occupiers almost started moving towards Kharkiv are a lie: the National Security and Defense Council clarified the situation

The Russians in the north of Kharkiv region are conducting reconnaissance by fighting with small assault groups now. All the stories of Russian war correspondents that they almost started moving to Kharkiv now are a lie. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

In the north of Kharkiv region, the Russians are conducting reconnaissance by fighting with small assault groups now. The enemy's main efforts in the region are focused on the Kupyansk direction. All the stories of their war correspondents that they almost started moving to Kharkiv now are a lie 

- Kovalenko wrote in Telegram.

Russia is advancing at its fastest pace since November 2024 – NYT29.05.25, 20:57 • 4224 views

Addition

The operational-tactical group (OTG) "Kharkiv" on May 28 stated that the information of foreign media regarding the transfer of a 50,000-strong Russian group to the Ukrainian border in order to attack Kharkiv does not correspond to reality.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleg Grigorov, stated that in the Sumy region as of the morning of May 30, the situation remains difficult, but controlled. In some areas, enemy offensive actions continue, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repel Russian attacks, there is a certain "gray zone" in which the most active hostilities are conducted, and local residents are being evacuated.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Sumy Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kharkiv
