Starmer, Macron, and Merz agree on using frozen Russian assets - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
The leaders of Great Britain, France, and Germany have reached an agreement on using frozen Russian assets to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This decision will be implemented in cooperation with the United States.
The leaders of Great Britain, France, and Germany (E3) agreed during a phone call to use frozen Russian assets to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that the E3 leaders stated that they would do so in cooperation with the United States.
We are ready to move towards the joint use of the value of frozen Russian assets to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine and thus force Russia to negotiate.
The statement adds that the parties welcome the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, committing to resume humanitarian aid as soon as the ceasefire takes effect.
Recall
Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he discussed with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde the use of frozen Russian assets, and that "there is a solution on how to do it."
European Parliament calls for all frozen Russian assets to be used for Ukraine09.10.25, 16:30 • 2816 views