European Parliament calls for all frozen Russian assets to be used for Ukraine

The European Parliament called for the approval of the European Commission's proposal to use all frozen Russian assets as a basis for a substantial grant and loan to Ukraine. This is stated in the resolution adopted by MEPs on Thursday, writes UNN.

The European Parliament "reiterates its call on member states, together with their G7 partners, to immediately approve the (European) Commission's proposal to use all frozen Russian assets as a basis for a significant grant and loan to Ukraine, with repayment contingent on future war reparations paid by Russia, as a legally sound and financially significant way to maintain and increase EU support for Ukraine's military needs, including combating drones," the resolution states.

The European Parliament adopted a resolution demanding a unified EU response to Russian violations and hybrid warfare threats, condemning violations of EU airspace and interference with EU infrastructure, demanding coordinated and proportionate actions, including the destruction of aerial threats, calling for a unified EU and NATO defense, sanctions against Russia, progress on a European Defense Union, and cooperation with Ukraine.