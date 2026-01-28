Starlink alternative: EU deploys its first satellite network, Ukraine requests access - Bloomberg

The European Union has for the first time launched a part of its own secure satellite communication network as part of a €10.6 billion program aimed at creating an alternative to Starlink and reducing reliance on US support amid growing tensions, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Elements of the IRIS2 and GOVSATCOM networks began limited operations last week for government and military use, EU Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius said at the European Space Conference in Brussels on Tuesday. "Ukraine has requested access, and work is currently underway to provide it," the publication writes.

Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski calls on Elon Musk to stop Russians from using Starlink

"Now all member states can have access to sovereign satellite communications. Military and governmental. Protected and encrypted. Built in Europe - operated in Europe, under European control," Kubilius said. "Experts say it would be better than Starlink. That is our ambition."

The history of satellites is the history of a natural monopoly, the publication writes. The market for satellites in low Earth orbit is rapidly expanding, led by the massive Starlink constellation of over 7,600 satellites. While the long-term market potential is estimated to exceed $100 billion by 2035, economic conditions create challenges for other players in the field. High launch and replacement costs, limited consumer demand in remote areas, and growing geopolitical competition make the top spot unattainable for other players, even if they play an important role in global access.

EU to invest around €11 billion in satellite network to compete with Starlink

Ultimately, the IRIS2 network will include 290 satellites in multiple orbits. According to Kubilius, it is planned to be fully operational by 2030, serving both private clients and governments. The satellites are being built by Luxembourgish company SES SA, French Eutelsat SA, and Spanish Hispasat SA.

"Geopolitical developments require us to accelerate the pace and provide these services," he said, adding that such systems are a crucial element of so-called "strategic enablers" - high-tech military capabilities in which Europe largely relies on the United States.

Britain, Norway, and Ukraine may join EU space program IRIS² - Media