Starlink alternative: EU deploys its first satellite network, Ukraine requests access - Bloomberg

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

The European Union has launched part of its €10.6 billion secure satellite network to create an alternative to Starlink. Ukraine has already requested access to this system, which is expected to be fully operational by 2030.

The European Union has for the first time launched a part of its own secure satellite communication network as part of a €10.6 billion program aimed at creating an alternative to Starlink and reducing reliance on US support amid growing tensions, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Elements of the IRIS2 and GOVSATCOM networks began limited operations last week for government and military use, EU Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius said at the European Space Conference in Brussels on Tuesday. "Ukraine has requested access, and work is currently underway to provide it," the publication writes.

Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski calls on Elon Musk to stop Russians from using Starlink28.01.26, 09:14 • 2674 views

"Now all member states can have access to sovereign satellite communications. Military and governmental. Protected and encrypted. Built in Europe - operated in Europe, under European control," Kubilius said. "Experts say it would be better than Starlink. That is our ambition."

The history of satellites is the history of a natural monopoly, the publication writes. The market for satellites in low Earth orbit is rapidly expanding, led by the massive Starlink constellation of over 7,600 satellites. While the long-term market potential is estimated to exceed $100 billion by 2035, economic conditions create challenges for other players in the field. High launch and replacement costs, limited consumer demand in remote areas, and growing geopolitical competition make the top spot unattainable for other players, even if they play an important role in global access.

EU to invest around €11 billion in satellite network to compete with Starlink16.12.24, 19:02 • 32019 views

Ultimately, the IRIS2 network will include 290 satellites in multiple orbits. According to Kubilius, it is planned to be fully operational by 2030, serving both private clients and governments. The satellites are being built by Luxembourgish company SES SA, French Eutelsat SA, and Spanish Hispasat SA.

"Geopolitical developments require us to accelerate the pace and provide these services," he said, adding that such systems are a crucial element of so-called "strategic enablers" - high-tech military capabilities in which Europe largely relies on the United States.

Britain, Norway, and Ukraine may join EU space program IRIS² - Media28.07.25, 10:56 • 3800 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
State budget
War in Ukraine
Andrius Kubilius
Starlink
Bloomberg L.P.
European Union
Brussels
United States
Ukraine