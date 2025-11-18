$42.090.00
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 9992 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 29537 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:40 AM • 26369 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
08:21 AM • 24278 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
07:57 AM • 24000 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
07:11 AM • 40561 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
November 20, 06:00 AM • 37738 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
November 20, 05:15 AM • 20113 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
November 20, 04:11 AM • 18564 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Standard One presents a new income-generating building on the left bank of the Dnipro: S1 Pozniaky

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9554 views

Developer Standard One has started construction of the S1 Pozniaky income-generating building in Kyiv. This 24-story property will feature 756 rental apartments and over 7,000 m² of commercial space, providing an annual return of 8-12% in dollars.

Standard One presents a new income-generating building on the left bank of the Dnipro: S1 Pozniaky

Developer Standard One announces the start of construction of a new investment and residential project in Kyiv — the S1 Pozniaky apartment building on the left bank of the Dnieper. This will be the largest object in the company's portfolio, UNN reports.

S1 Pozniaky is a 24-story building with clear zoning. The first two floors are allocated for over 7,000 m² of commercial premises, floors 3–24 — 756 apartments for rent. About 80% of the fund consists of one-room apartments and studios with an area of about 35 m². The apartments are handed over to investors in white box format, which allows immediate furnishing and rental. Operational management will be provided by the company's own income property management company, S1 Property.

"S1 Pozniaky is our new and currently largest project. We are expanding our network of apartment buildings and reaching a new scale in Kyiv. We are creating a product that is immediately ready for living or renting out — without additional time or effort for the owner," comments Nadiia Rybakova, Commercial Director of Standard One.

Location with high demand

The complex is located in the Pozniaky microdistrict of the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, a 2–3 minute walk from the Pozniaky metro station. Nearby is the Sribnyi Kil lake with walking areas, a park, an embankment, and sports grounds. Schools, kindergartens, supermarkets, cafes, and other urban services are also within walking distance.

Internal infrastructure

S1 Pozniaky is designed to provide residents with a comfortable environment for living, working, and recreation. The spacious lobby of about 500 m² will have a co-working space, recreation areas, and a cinema space. Several formats of community spaces are provided for residents: a kitchen-living room for events and meetings, rooms for games and karaoke, and a children's room. The building also has a gym, spaces for fitness, Pilates, yoga, and TRX, and for household needs — a laundry room with large washing and drying machines.

Security will be ensured by shelters, an access control system, video surveillance in entrance areas, lobbies, and on floors, as well as physical security. The building will have a generator and its own rooftop boiler room, which will allow it to remain autonomous for up to two days in the event of a complete blackout.

The commercial block on the first floors will strengthen the district's infrastructure. Supermarkets, cafes, a pizzeria, a pharmacy, a dental clinic, and office premises are provided here. The company's own income property management company, S1 Property, will take over the full cycle of apartment management: from service support and technical maintenance to finding tenants and administration.

Proven model for investors

S1 Pozniaky is based on a proven build-to-rent model, which is already successfully operating in the network's first apartment building — S1 VDNKh, and is also being implemented in the company's new projects in Obolon and Nyvky. Thanks to the focus on liquidity and location near the metro, lake, and key infrastructure, a high occupancy rate is expected. 

The projected profitability of the project is 8-12% per annum in dollars, and the capitalization potential during the 2-3 year construction period is up to 40% in currency. This is an opportunity for investors to receive stable income from a project with a proven business model.

Reference: Standard One (S1) is a full-cycle development company that has been developing the income (build-to-rent) real estate segment in Kyiv since 2016. The portfolio includes the completed S1 VDNKh project and new buildings S1 Obolon, S1 Terminal, S1 Nyvky, and S1 Pozniaky.

Lilia Podolyak

