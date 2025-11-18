Standard One presents a new income-generating building on the left bank of the Dnipro: S1 Pozniaky

Developer Standard One announces the start of construction of a new investment and residential project in Kyiv — the S1 Pozniaky apartment building on the left bank of the Dnieper. This will be the largest object in the company's portfolio, UNN reports.

S1 Pozniaky is a 24-story building with clear zoning. The first two floors are allocated for over 7,000 m² of commercial premises, floors 3–24 — 756 apartments for rent. About 80% of the fund consists of one-room apartments and studios with an area of about 35 m². The apartments are handed over to investors in white box format, which allows immediate furnishing and rental. Operational management will be provided by the company's own income property management company, S1 Property.

"S1 Pozniaky is our new and currently largest project. We are expanding our network of apartment buildings and reaching a new scale in Kyiv. We are creating a product that is immediately ready for living or renting out — without additional time or effort for the owner," comments Nadiia Rybakova, Commercial Director of Standard One.

Location with high demand

The complex is located in the Pozniaky microdistrict of the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, a 2–3 minute walk from the Pozniaky metro station. Nearby is the Sribnyi Kil lake with walking areas, a park, an embankment, and sports grounds. Schools, kindergartens, supermarkets, cafes, and other urban services are also within walking distance.

Internal infrastructure

S1 Pozniaky is designed to provide residents with a comfortable environment for living, working, and recreation. The spacious lobby of about 500 m² will have a co-working space, recreation areas, and a cinema space. Several formats of community spaces are provided for residents: a kitchen-living room for events and meetings, rooms for games and karaoke, and a children's room. The building also has a gym, spaces for fitness, Pilates, yoga, and TRX, and for household needs — a laundry room with large washing and drying machines.

Security will be ensured by shelters, an access control system, video surveillance in entrance areas, lobbies, and on floors, as well as physical security. The building will have a generator and its own rooftop boiler room, which will allow it to remain autonomous for up to two days in the event of a complete blackout.

The commercial block on the first floors will strengthen the district's infrastructure. Supermarkets, cafes, a pizzeria, a pharmacy, a dental clinic, and office premises are provided here. The company's own income property management company, S1 Property, will take over the full cycle of apartment management: from service support and technical maintenance to finding tenants and administration.

Proven model for investors

S1 Pozniaky is based on a proven build-to-rent model, which is already successfully operating in the network's first apartment building — S1 VDNKh, and is also being implemented in the company's new projects in Obolon and Nyvky. Thanks to the focus on liquidity and location near the metro, lake, and key infrastructure, a high occupancy rate is expected.

The projected profitability of the project is 8-12% per annum in dollars, and the capitalization potential during the 2-3 year construction period is up to 40% in currency. This is an opportunity for investors to receive stable income from a project with a proven business model.

Reference: Standard One (S1) is a full-cycle development company that has been developing the income (build-to-rent) real estate segment in Kyiv since 2016. The portfolio includes the completed S1 VDNKh project and new buildings S1 Obolon, S1 Terminal, S1 Nyvky, and S1 Pozniaky.