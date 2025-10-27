Stabilization power outages introduced in Kyiv: DTEK published schedules

In Kyiv, on October 27, stabilization schedules for electricity outages were applied at the command of "Ukrenergo". This is reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

Outage schedules for users, divided into groups, have appeared online. At the same time, DTEK will promptly report any changes in the situation.

Recall

In several regions of Ukraine on October 27, hourly power outages were forcibly introduced in the amount of 1 to 2.5 queues due to the difficult situation in the energy system. The reason is bad weather: it left 54 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region without electricity.