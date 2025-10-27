$42.000.10
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 16070 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 21737 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
07:54 AM • 23749 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
07:35 AM • 26058 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
07:17 AM • 24292 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 57376 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 54215 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 45803 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 48072 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
Stabilization power outages introduced in Kyiv: DTEK published schedules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2374 views

On October 27, stabilization electricity outage schedules were applied in Kyiv by order of "Ukrenergo", as reported by DTEK. Outage schedules for users, divided into groups, appeared online.

Stabilization power outages introduced in Kyiv: DTEK published schedules

In Kyiv, on October 27, stabilization schedules for electricity outages were applied at the command of "Ukrenergo". This is reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

Outage schedules for users, divided into groups, have appeared online. At the same time, DTEK will promptly report any changes in the situation.

Recall

In several regions of Ukraine on October 27, hourly power outages were forcibly introduced in the amount of 1 to 2.5 queues due to the difficult situation in the energy system. The reason is bad weather: it left 54 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region without electricity.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyiv
Electricity blackout schedules
Energy
Power outage
Electricity
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
DTEK
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Kyiv