Stabilization power outages introduced in Kyiv: DTEK published schedules
Kyiv • UNN
On October 27, stabilization electricity outage schedules were applied in Kyiv by order of "Ukrenergo", as reported by DTEK. Outage schedules for users, divided into groups, appeared online.
Details
Outage schedules for users, divided into groups, have appeared online. At the same time, DTEK will promptly report any changes in the situation.
Recall
In several regions of Ukraine on October 27, hourly power outages were forcibly introduced in the amount of 1 to 2.5 queues due to the difficult situation in the energy system. The reason is bad weather: it left 54 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region without electricity.