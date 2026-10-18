St. Petersburg attacked by drones: a tank is burning at the oil terminal

The Russian city of St. Petersburg came under a massive drone attack during the night into Sunday, October 18. This was reported by UNN , citing local public channels and OSINT resources.

Details

It is reported that an oil-loading port in the city was attacked.

Pantsir and S-300/S-400 systems are operating. ... A tank is burning following the attack - one of the posts says.

Launches of missiles by Russian air defense systems are being recorded; they are probably attempting to shoot down aerial targets - observers note.

Recall

In central St. Petersburg, a large-scale fire broke out on the evening of October 1 at the historic Miller Mansion, located near St. Isaac's Cathedral.

Explosion in St. Petersburg — Russian helicopter regiment major Sergei Sechkov killed