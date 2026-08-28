As a result of an explosion in St. Petersburg, Major Sergei Sechkov of a Russian helicopter regiment was killed. Before the assassination, he complained to his command that he had been included on "liquidation lists" and regularly checked his car, Russian "media" reported, according to UNN.

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Sechkov's father confirmed that his son was killed in the explosion. Russian Telegram channels reported that the serviceman's wife, Anna, was also injured in the explosion and was hospitalized; they have children.

Sechkov was a major in the 332nd Helicopter Regiment of the Russian army. The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense accused the regiment of raids on civilians in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

A 24-year-old Russian woman is suspected of blowing up the serviceman. According to Russian "media," she planted the explosive device and then flew to Turkey, and from there to Moldova.

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