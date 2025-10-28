Spying on Defense Forces soldiers while cleaning their homes: SBU detained a Russian special services agent in Donetsk region

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in Donetsk region - she turned out to be a 54-year-old resident of the frontline city of Druzhkivka, who was waiting for the city to be captured and was recruited by the occupiers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SSU press center.

Details

The investigation established that the woman acted on the instructions of enemy handlers. She placed advertisements in local Telegram channels for cleaning services. In this way, she "legally" entered the rented homes of Ukrainian Defense Forces soldiers who were participating in battles on the front line.

After receiving orders, she arrived at the rented premises, where, under the guise of cleaning, she secretly photographed the documents and property of the military.

The suspect also gained the trust of Ukrainian defenders and subtly inquired about their combat positions and tasks. She passed the received information to the occupiers.

The woman was detained at her place of residence: during the search, a smartphone she used to collect and transmit intelligence information to Russian special services was found and seized. The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

Currently, the woman is in custody without the right to bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the SBU detained two Russian agents who were adjusting enemy fire on the southeastern frontline regions of Ukraine. The detainees were the head of security of one of the leading universities in Dnipro and the head of a water supply section in Huliaipole.