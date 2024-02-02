Spain trains Ukrainian military in Patriot maintenance

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101124 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127608 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129115 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170663 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168858 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274736 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177699 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166987 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148707 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243619 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105956 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100835 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 80420 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 77113 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 89442 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274730 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243615 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228906 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254359 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240272 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127603 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103389 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103561 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119875 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120301 views
Spain trains Ukrainian military in Patriot maintenance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20114 views

Spain trains Ukrainian servicemen in the maintenance of Patriot missile systems in Valencia to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

Spanish servicemen are training the Ukrainian military in the maintenance of Patriot missile systems, El Mundo reports, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces, UNN reports. 

Details 

As noted, the Ukrainian  military is undergoing training in the maintenance of the "ultra-sophisticated" Patriot missile system platform.

The exercise is being conducted by servicemen from the Italian Army Anti-Aircraft Artillery Command. 

The training takes place in Valencia. 

Against the backdrop of massive air strikes on Ukraine, NATO promised to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat statedthat Ukraine needs to constantly replenish its air defense stocks.

Earlier, Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine expects Western partners to provide air defense and weapons to protect it from Russian aggression.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
yurii-ihnatYurii Ihnat
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
natoNATO
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
spainSpain
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising