Spain trains Ukrainian military in Patriot maintenance

Spanish servicemen are training the Ukrainian military in the maintenance of Patriot missile systems, El Mundo reports, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, the Ukrainian military is undergoing training in the maintenance of the "ultra-sophisticated" Patriot missile system platform.

The exercise is being conducted by servicemen from the Italian Army Anti-Aircraft Artillery Command.

The training takes place in Valencia.

