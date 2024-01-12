ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Military expert estimates how many Patriots Ukraine needs to effectively shoot down ballistic missiles

Military expert estimates how many Patriots Ukraine needs to effectively shoot down ballistic missiles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 253890 views

According to military expert Vladyslav Selezniov, Ukraine needs 11-13 Patriot or SAMP/T systems to effectively counter ballistic missiles.

Ukraine needs at least 11-13 Patriot or SAMP/T systems to effectively shoot down ballistic missiles. This opinion was expressed by military expert Vladyslav Selezniov to UNN.

Selezniov noted that only Patriot or SAMP/T are capable of shooting down ballistic missiles.

"Only these two systems are capable of shooting down ballistic missiles. There are also the latest developments of the S-300 system, but I'm not sure that the Ukrainian army has them in service," Selezniov said.

The expert recalled the words of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that if Ukraine had received 7 Patriots, people would not have died. When asked how many Patriot systems Ukraine still needs to effectively shoot down ballistic missiles, Selezniov replied: "We currently have three Patriot batteries and one SAMP/T battery. About six months ago, Mykhailo Podolyak said that we need at least 13 similar batteries. The other day, Zelensky said that at least 7 more... I think that at least 11-13 systems of Patriot batteries or analogs could seriously strengthen our air defense system.

Military expert Dmytro Snegiryov also told a UNN journalist that there are a limited number of systems that work specifically on aeroballistic munitions.

"This is Patriot or the Italian SAMP/T. That is, it is a suitable long-range air defense system that can effectively counteract specifically against weapons with an aeroballistic trajectory. We can ask for Patriot and Franco-Italian SAMP/T. There are also British developments, but they have medium-range air defense," Snegirev said.

Addendum

Against the backdrop of massive air strikes, NATO promises to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat statedthat Ukraine needs to constantly replenish its air defense stocks.

Earlier, Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine expects Western partners to provide air defense and weapons to protect it from Russian aggression.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

