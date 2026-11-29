Voting has ended in Spain’s snap parliamentary election, in which the center-right People’s Party and the far-right Vox party could win an absolute majority in parliament. This is indicated by the exit poll results published by El Mundo, UNN reports.

Details

According to the poll, Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s People’s Party could win between 131 and 136 seats, while Santiago Abascal’s far-right Vox party could secure between 44 and 48.

According to one projection, the two political forces would receive a combined 184 seats in the 350-member Congress of Deputies. At least 176 seats are needed for an absolute majority.

Meanwhile, the Socialist Party of incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez could count on 119–124 seats, according to the exit poll, and risks ending up in opposition.

Spain on the threshold of a historic change of power

If the exit poll results are confirmed, the People’s Party and Vox will have the opportunity to form a coalition government. Such a scenario could bring an end to Sánchez’s eight-year rule and, for the first time since the end of Francisco Franco’s dictatorship, bring the far right into the national government.

The official results of the parliamentary election have not yet been announced.

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