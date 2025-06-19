Spain will oppose NATO's plans to raise the defense spending target for members to 5%. The country's government sees no reason to raise the target above the current 2% of GDP, according to Bloomberg, citing a Spanish government official, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Spanish government is preparing its official response to the proposal by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to increase defense spending capabilities of member countries to 5% of GDP. It is noted that Spain sees no grounds for raising the target above the current 2% of GDP.

Spain will work to block Rutte's plan at next week's summit in The Hague if he does not change course, the official added.

Additions

The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) summit in The Hague will last only two and a half hours. This is due to the reluctance of United States President Donald Trump to spend time on lengthy meetings.

Ukraine will not receive an invitation to join NATO during the Alliance's summit in The Hague next week.