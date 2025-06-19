$41.630.10
Exclusives
Spain does not support increasing NATO members' defense spending to 5% of GDP - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1102 views

Spain will not support NATO's proposal to raise the target for defense spending to 5% of GDP. The country considers the current 2% sufficient and will block the plan at the summit in The Hague.

Spain does not support increasing NATO members' defense spending to 5% of GDP - Bloomberg

Spain will oppose NATO's plans to raise the defense spending target for members to 5%. The country's government sees no reason to raise the target above the current 2% of GDP, according to Bloomberg, citing a Spanish government official, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Spanish government is preparing its official response to the proposal by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to increase defense spending capabilities of member countries to 5% of GDP. It is noted that Spain sees no grounds for raising the target above the current 2% of GDP.

Spain will work to block Rutte's plan at next week's summit in The Hague if he does not change course, the official added.

Additions

The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) summit in The Hague will last only two and a half hours. This is due to the reluctance of United States President Donald Trump to spend time on lengthy meetings.

Ukraine will not receive an invitation to join NATO during the Alliance's summit in The Hague next week.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Mark Rutte
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
The Hague
Donald Trump
Spain
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9