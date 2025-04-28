Spain Declares State of Emergency Due to Massive Power Outage

The Spanish Ministry of Internal Affairs has declared a state of emergency due to a nationwide power outage that has affected most of the Iberian Peninsula. This is reported by Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

The ministry added that the state of emergency will apply in regions that need it. Currently, Madrid, Andalusia and Extremadura have already asked the central government to take control of public order and other functions.

The country's government has convened an emergency crisis meeting to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

Power supply in Spain and Portugal will be restored sooner than in a week - CNN

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that millions of people in Spain, Portugal and parts of southern France were left without electricity after a "serious disruption" to the European electricity system.

Recall

On April 28, a large-scale power outage occurred in Spain and Portugal, leaving millions of people without electricity and usual services.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the European Commission's readiness to help restore the energy supply on the Iberian Peninsula after a massive power outage.

Diplomats have already contacted the governments: Ukraine has offered Spain, Portugal and France assistance in overcoming the energy crisis