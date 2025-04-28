Spain Declares State of Emergency Due to Massive Power Outage

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
06:27 PM • 4428 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
02:20 PM • 17023 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 31756 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
02:07 PM • 22324 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 22530 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 32334 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 26980 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 14010 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 25361 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 72222 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
0.8m/s
42%
758 mm
Popular news

The White House insists on a peace plan for Ukraine with the loss of part of the territory - Bild

April 28, 10:54 AM • 8740 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 12693 views

Spanish intelligence believes that the blackout in the country may have been caused by a cyberattack - El Pais

02:14 PM • 16674 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

04:07 PM • 13190 views

Air raid sirens sound in Moscow: what is known

05:25 PM • 7760 views
Publications

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

04:07 PM • 13190 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

April 28, 12:59 PM • 32334 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

April 28, 12:30 PM • 26980 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

April 28, 11:54 AM • 25361 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 72222 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Oleksandr Usyk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Spain

Portugal

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 12696 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 35547 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 35612 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 142724 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 57044 views
Actual

Fox News

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The New York Times

Spain Declares State of Emergency Due to Massive Power Outage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

A state of emergency has been declared in Spain due to a nationwide power outage. An emergency government meeting is addressing the situation, with millions of people without electricity.

Spain Declares State of Emergency Due to Massive Power Outage

The Spanish Ministry of Internal Affairs has declared a state of emergency due to a nationwide power outage that has affected most of the Iberian Peninsula. This is reported by Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

The ministry added that the state of emergency will apply in regions that need it. Currently, Madrid, Andalusia and Extremadura have already asked the central government to take control of public order and other functions.

The country's government has convened an emergency crisis meeting to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

Power supply in Spain and Portugal will be restored sooner than in a week - CNN28.04.25, 18:30 • 2564 views

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that millions of people in Spain, Portugal and parts of southern France were left without electricity after a "serious disruption" to the European electricity system.

Recall

On April 28, a large-scale power outage occurred in Spain and Portugal, leaving millions of people without electricity and usual services.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the European Commission's readiness to help restore the energy supply on the Iberian Peninsula after a massive power outage.

Diplomats have already contacted the governments: Ukraine has offered Spain, Portugal and France assistance in overcoming the energy crisis28.04.25, 20:53 • 2596 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Pedro Sánchez
European Commission
Reuters
France
Spain
Madrid
Portugal
Ursula von der Leyen
Brent
$64.69
Bitcoin
$94,214.30
S&P 500
$5,504.44
Tesla
$281.00
Газ TTF
$32.40
Золото
$3,359.70
Ethereum
$1,781.13