Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 8904 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 18324 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
02:07 PM • 13616 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

01:08 PM • 15113 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 22207 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 20294 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 12851 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 20083 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 67213 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 57694 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Power supply in Spain and Portugal will be restored sooner than in a week - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 990 views

Power outages in Spain and Portugal will be resolved faster. REN denied information about a week-long network restoration, promising a quick solution.

Power supply in Spain and Portugal will be restored sooner than in a week - CNN

The power outages experienced in Spain and Portugal should be resolved faster than previously reported, within a week. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details 

In particular, it was previously reported that the National Energy Network (REN) stated that "full normalization of the network may take up to a week."

It was reported that power outages in Portugal were caused by a failure in the Spanish power grid related to a rare atmospheric phenomenon."

Extreme temperature fluctuations in the interior of Spain caused anomalous fluctuations in very high voltage lines (400 kV), a phenomenon known as atmospheric vibration caused by Ging. These fluctuations caused synchronization failures between electrical systems, leading to successive disruptions throughout the European interconnected network. Due to the complexity of the phenomenon and the need to restore the balance of electricity flows at the international level, it is estimated that full normalization of the network may take up to a week 

- said in a statement by REN. 

Ukraine is ready to help Europe in restoring power grids - Galushchenko28.04.25, 17:06 • 2030 views

However, in a statement received by CNN Portugal, "REN categorically refutes the information from an anonymous source, distributed on behalf of the company, according to which the normalization of the country's energy supply may take a week."

"REN confirms that it is already conducting operations aimed at restoring the national electricity system, the progress of which will be announced through official channels. Any information provided by other sources should be ignored."

Spanish intelligence believes that the blackout in the country may have been caused by a cyberattack - El Pais28.04.25, 17:14 • 11256 views

As SkyNews reported, the Prime Minister of Portugal said there was no indication that the outage was caused by a cyberattack.

Luís Montenegro added that they will try to "restore the situation in the coming hours" and expect the situation to be resolved today.

Let us remind you 

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Commission is ready to help restore the energy supply on the Iberian Peninsula after a massive power outage.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyNews of the World
Luís Montenegro
European Commission
Spain
Portugal
Ursula von der Leyen
