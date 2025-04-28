Power supply in Spain and Portugal will be restored sooner than in a week - CNN

The power outages experienced in Spain and Portugal should be resolved faster than previously reported, within a week. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, it was previously reported that the National Energy Network (REN) stated that "full normalization of the network may take up to a week."

It was reported that power outages in Portugal were caused by a failure in the Spanish power grid related to a rare atmospheric phenomenon."

Extreme temperature fluctuations in the interior of Spain caused anomalous fluctuations in very high voltage lines (400 kV), a phenomenon known as atmospheric vibration caused by Ging. These fluctuations caused synchronization failures between electrical systems, leading to successive disruptions throughout the European interconnected network. Due to the complexity of the phenomenon and the need to restore the balance of electricity flows at the international level, it is estimated that full normalization of the network may take up to a week - said in a statement by REN.

However, in a statement received by CNN Portugal, "REN categorically refutes the information from an anonymous source, distributed on behalf of the company, according to which the normalization of the country's energy supply may take a week."

"REN confirms that it is already conducting operations aimed at restoring the national electricity system, the progress of which will be announced through official channels. Any information provided by other sources should be ignored."

As SkyNews reported, the Prime Minister of Portugal said there was no indication that the outage was caused by a cyberattack.

Luís Montenegro added that they will try to "restore the situation in the coming hours" and expect the situation to be resolved today.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Commission is ready to help restore the energy supply on the Iberian Peninsula after a massive power outage.