Sowing-2025: three-quarters of the planned winter crops have been sown, two regions have completed sowing

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
06:03 AM • 9522 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
05:35 AM • 12508 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
05:00 AM • 11470 views
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
October 20, 03:34 PM • 25029 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM • 46269 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 38397 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 46702 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 84540 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 33395 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 32806 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
86%
751mm
Popular news
Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs: powerful explosions rocked the cityOctober 20, 09:28 PM • 12409 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv: ballistic missile threatOctober 20, 09:35 PM • 13596 views
Rostov region of the Russian Federation massively attacked by drones: power outage, injured (video)PhotoVideoOctober 20, 11:40 PM • 12015 views
Kyiv and regions declared alarm for the second time tonight01:14 AM • 15533 views
Chinese Unitree Robotics unveiled a new bionic humanoid robotPhotoVideo02:37 AM • 3588 views
Publications
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-202606:03 AM • 9522 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 27219 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 84540 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 55456 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 125856 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Elon Musk
Mike Johnson
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail05:58 AM • 3104 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 17092 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 73646 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 68705 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 88473 views
Actual
Social network
Shahed-136
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Film

Sowing-2025: three-quarters of the planned winter crops have been sown, two regions have completed sowing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 410 views

As of October 21, 2025, Ukrainian farmers have sown 4,833.9 thousand hectares of winter crops, which is 74.0% of the projected areas. Poltava and Ternopil regions have already completed sowing grain crops, and 13 regions have completed sowing winter rapeseed.

Sowing-2025: three-quarters of the planned winter crops have been sown, two regions have completed sowing

In Ukraine, agrarians have sown almost 5 million hectares of winter crops, or almost three-quarters of the planned fields, and two regions have already completed grain sowing, the Ministry of Economy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

As of October 21, 2025, Ukrainian agrarians have sown 4,833.9 thousand hectares of winter crops. This is 74.0% of the forecasted areas

- the ministry reported.

In particular, sown:

  • winter wheat – 3,443.6 thousand hectares;
    • winter barley – 300.3 thousand hectares;
      • winter rye – 60.0 thousand hectares.

        Among the leaders in grain sowing are Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad regions. Poltava and Ternopil regions have completed sowing.

        Winter rapeseed has been sown on 1,030 thousand hectares. The largest areas are in Vinnytsia, Odesa, and Khmelnytskyi regions. Currently, agrarians in 13 regions have completed sowing winter rapeseed.

        Harvest-2025: Ukraine has already harvested 65% of its fields03.10.25, 13:26 • 2787 views

        Julia Shramko

        EconomyAgronomy news
        Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
        Khmelnytskyi Oblast
        Vinnytsia Oblast
        Ternopil Oblast
        Mykolaiv Oblast
        Kirovohrad Oblast
        Poltava Oblast
        Odesa Oblast
        Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
        Ukraine