Sowing-2025: three-quarters of the planned winter crops have been sown, two regions have completed sowing

In Ukraine, agrarians have sown almost 5 million hectares of winter crops, or almost three-quarters of the planned fields, and two regions have already completed grain sowing, the Ministry of Economy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

As of October 21, 2025, Ukrainian agrarians have sown 4,833.9 thousand hectares of winter crops. This is 74.0% of the forecasted areas - the ministry reported.

In particular, sown:

winter wheat – 3,443.6 thousand hectares;

winter barley – 300.3 thousand hectares;

winter rye – 60.0 thousand hectares.

Among the leaders in grain sowing are Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad regions. Poltava and Ternopil regions have completed sowing.

Winter rapeseed has been sown on 1,030 thousand hectares. The largest areas are in Vinnytsia, Odesa, and Khmelnytskyi regions. Currently, agrarians in 13 regions have completed sowing winter rapeseed.

Harvest-2025: Ukraine has already harvested 65% of its fields