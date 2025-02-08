Smoke in the Vydubytsky Monastery: what happened in the famous Kyiv shrine

In the capital , there was smoke on the ground floor of the church of the Vydubytsky Monastery, UNN reports with reference to KCSA.

"At 40 Vydubytska Street, there was smoke on the ground floor in the church of St. Michael's Vydubytsky Monastery," the statement reads.

Rescuers were working at the site.

According to KCSA, the fire has now been extinguished.

