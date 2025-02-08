Tragic fire in Kirovohrad region: 14-year-old girl killed, two adults in hospital

In Kirovohrad region, a 14-year-old girl died in a fire in a private house, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

The fire occurred in the village of Neopalymivka, Kropyvnytskyi district.

"A 14-year-old girl was killed. A man and a woman were injured and hospitalized," the statement said.

The fire destroyed part of the house and property. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

