“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 12834 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 61665 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101987 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105413 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122911 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102149 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129124 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103522 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116904 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Tragic fire in Kirovohrad region: 14-year-old girl killed, two adults in hospital

Tragic fire in Kirovohrad region: 14-year-old girl killed, two adults in hospital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31966 views

A fire broke out in a private house in the village of Neopalymivka, Kropyvnytskyi district, killing a 14-year-old girl. Two adults were injured and hospitalized, and part of the house and property was destroyed by fire.

In Kirovohrad region, a 14-year-old girl died in a fire in a private house, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

The fire occurred in the village of Neopalymivka, Kropyvnytskyi district.

"A 14-year-old girl was killed. A man and a woman were injured and hospitalized," the statement said.

The fire destroyed part of the house and property. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A fire broke out in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, five people, including three children, were rescued01.02.25, 21:46 • 48398 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

