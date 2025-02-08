Tragic fire in Kirovohrad region: 14-year-old girl killed, two adults in hospital
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in a private house in the village of Neopalymivka, Kropyvnytskyi district, killing a 14-year-old girl. Two adults were injured and hospitalized, and part of the house and property was destroyed by fire.
In Kirovohrad region, a 14-year-old girl died in a fire in a private house, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.
Details
The fire occurred in the village of Neopalymivka, Kropyvnytskyi district.
"A 14-year-old girl was killed. A man and a woman were injured and hospitalized," the statement said.
The fire destroyed part of the house and property. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
