A fire broke out in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, five people, including three children, were rescued

On Saturday, February 1, a fire broke out in a two-story residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, and emergency workers managed to extinguish the fire and rescue five people, including three children. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

On February 1, at 17:29, a fire was reported on Gareth Jones Street. A fire broke out in one of the apartments on the 2nd floor of a two-story building. The fire was extinguished at 17:52 on the area of 15 square meters. While extinguishing the fire, the rescuers saved five people, including three children. In addition, 15 people were taken out into the fresh air, - the statement said.

It is noted that two children and a woman with suspected combustion products poisoning turned to doctors.

The cause of the fire will be established by law enforcement.

Recall

On February 1, Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with UAVs, and air defense forces shot down enemy targets. The debris damaged private homes and set fire to a company's warehouse.