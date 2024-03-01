Slovenia faces unprecedented strike by doctors who canceled overtime

Almost half of Slovenia's doctors have agreed to withdraw their consent to work overtime, following a seven-week strike by doctors. The move threatens to cause significant problems in the country's healthcare facilities.

This is reported by RTV Slovenia and 20 minutes, reported by UNN.

The doctors' strike has been going on in Slovenia for almost two months now. Today, a strike measure came into effect, according to which doctors withdraw their consent to work overtime. The Celje Healthcare Center claims that 47 percent of doctors have already withdrawn their consent to work overtime, as medical professionals have decided not to work more than 48 hours a week.

The decision could lead to problems in public medical institutions. The government responded by issuing a decree that expanded the list of medical services that must be provided despite the strikes.

The doctors' strike in Slovenia is coming to an end. The country's government is requisitioning doctors after more than a month and a half of strike action motivated by salary demands amid social discontent in the small Alpine country.

We must protect the fundamental rights of patients guaranteed by the Constitution - said Health Minister Valentina Prevolnik Rupel, announcing emergency measures in the face of increased traffic.

One of the main trade unions condemned the "illegal practice," expressing regret that the authorities are resorting to "coercion" to break the social movement in this area, which has never happened since Slovenia's independence in 1991.

