In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 21718 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 74828 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 52469 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 233358 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 205653 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181636 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 224688 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250104 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155976 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371823 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3m/s
38%
Slovenia faces unprecedented strike by doctors who canceled overtime

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28262 views

Doctors in Slovenia have withdrawn their consent to work overtime, which could lead to significant problems for medical institutions.

Slovenia faces unprecedented strike by doctors who canceled overtime

Almost half of Slovenia's doctors have agreed to withdraw their consent to work overtime, following a seven-week strike by doctors. The move threatens to cause significant problems in the country's healthcare facilities.

This is reported by RTV Slovenia and 20 minutes, reported by UNN.

Details

The doctors' strike has been going on in Slovenia for almost two months now. Today, a strike measure came into effect, according to which doctors withdraw their consent to work overtime. The Celje Healthcare Center claims that 47 percent of doctors have already withdrawn their consent to work overtime, as medical professionals have decided not to work more than 48 hours a week.

The decision could lead to problems in public medical institutions. The government responded by issuing a decree that expanded the list of medical services that must be provided despite the strikes.

AddendumAddendum

The doctors' strike in Slovenia is coming to an end. The country's government is requisitioning doctors after more than a month and a half of strike action motivated by salary demands amid social discontent in the small Alpine country.

We must protect the fundamental rights of patients guaranteed by the Constitution

- said Health Minister Valentina Prevolnik Rupel, announcing emergency measures in the face of increased traffic.

One of the main trade unions condemned the "illegal practice," expressing regret that the authorities are resorting to "coercion" to break the social movement in this area, which has never happened since Slovenia's independence in 1991.

Recall

In South Korea, medical staff went on strike due to the announcement of a reform aimed at changing the number of doctors.

US President Joe Biden's doctor hasthe results of his annual medical examination and said that his health allows him to perform the duties of the head of state, and no new problems were found during the medical examination.

Hundreds of thousands of travelers in France were forced to seek road connections due to a large-scale strike by SNCF controllers.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthNews of the World
South Korea
Slovenia
France
Joe Biden
United States
