Six people are safe: the number of missing after the Russian attack in Ternopil decreased to 14

In Ternopil, the number of people who had not been in contact after the massive Russian attack and the hit on a residential building decreased to 14. Six residents reported that they were safe, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

The State Emergency Service emphasized that rescuers continue to work at the scene of the tragedy, where a residential high-rise building was destroyed as a result of Russian aggression.

According to updated data, the number of people who had not been in contact decreased to 14. Six residents, whose fate was previously unknown, reported their whereabouts and are now safe - the report says.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing and will continue until rescuers are convinced that no one is left under the rubble, the State Emergency Service summarized.

Recall

Due to the Russian missile attack on Ternopil, 26 civilians are known to have died, including 3 children, and 93 were injured, including 18 children.

Rescuers managed to save 46 people, including 7 children.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that 18 people are still considered missing.