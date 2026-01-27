Situation in Pokrovsk agglomeration: enemy activated UAVs and airstrikes, small arms battles continue in Myrnohrad

As of January 27, battles continue in the Pokrovsk agglomeration, the enemy is building up equipment and personnel, and is more actively using drones and tactical aircraft. This was reported by the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, UNN writes.

For a further assault on "upper" Myrnohrad, the Russians continue to accumulate heavy equipment in the Novohrodivka area. In cooperation with the 1st Corps of the National Guard "Azov", we are blocking the enemy along the line "eastern outskirts of Myrnohrad - Krasnyi Lyman - Rodynske". - the message says.

In Pokrovsk, the enemy concentrated its main efforts on the occupation of Hryshyne. The enemy, using unfavorable weather conditions, is accumulating light equipment and personnel in the industrial zone in the northwest of the city.

Subsequently, the enemy tries to advance towards Hryshyne along several routes.

Thus, the other day a group of Russians managed to infiltrate Hryshyne. But our defenders, acting in concert, destroyed the enemy.

In general, in the area of responsibility of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, the enemy's use of various types of UAVs is significantly increasing. The enemy is more actively launching "Molniya" as a mother drone, carrying two FPVs on board and then delivering a triple strike on the target.

Cases of using fiber-optic drones that reach more than 20 km deep into our defense are recorded.

The number of enemy tactical aircraft strikes is also increasing. Over the past week, the enemy dropped almost 360 aerial bombs on the Pokrovsk agglomeration, which is 20% more than the previous week.

