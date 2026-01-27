Situation in Pokrovsk agglomeration: enemy activated UAVs and airstrikes, small arms battles continue in Myrnohrad

$43.130.01
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
08:29 AM • 9824 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
07:30 AM • 12735 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 28715 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
January 26, 04:43 PM • 76189 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 44996 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
January 26, 12:45 PM • 48431 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
January 26, 11:57 AM • 40424 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 66169 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 30592 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Popular news
France blocks Ukraine's attempts to acquire British Storm Shadow missiles - The TelegraphJanuary 27, 02:28 AM • 36242 views
Russia must be held accountable for a just peace - Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UNJanuary 27, 03:02 AM • 11224 views
Attack on Odesa on January 27: three wounded, part of a building destroyedPhotoJanuary 27, 03:26 AM • 4110 views
Emergency power outages hit several regions - Ukrenergo06:18 AM • 21318 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreement08:03 AM • 6514 views
Publications
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
10:00 AM • 7510 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 38749 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 04:43 PM • 76188 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 66169 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 10:01 AM • 71110 views
UNN Lite
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 21565 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 21189 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 21746 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 24579 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 43159 views
Situation in Pokrovsk agglomeration: enemy activated UAVs and airstrikes, small arms battles continue in Myrnohrad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

As of January 27, battles continue in the Pokrovsk agglomeration, with the enemy increasing equipment and personnel. The enemy is more actively using drones and tactical aviation, dropping almost 360 aerial bombs in a week.

Situation in Pokrovsk agglomeration: enemy activated UAVs and airstrikes, small arms battles continue in Myrnohrad

As of January 27, battles continue in the Pokrovsk agglomeration, the enemy is building up equipment and personnel, and is more actively using drones and tactical aircraft. This was reported by the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, UNN writes.

For a further assault on "upper" Myrnohrad, the Russians continue to accumulate heavy equipment in the Novohrodivka area. In cooperation with the 1st Corps of the National Guard "Azov", we are blocking the enemy along the line "eastern outskirts of Myrnohrad - Krasnyi Lyman - Rodynske".

- the message says.

In Pokrovsk, the enemy concentrated its main efforts on the occupation of Hryshyne. The enemy, using unfavorable weather conditions, is accumulating light equipment and personnel in the industrial zone in the northwest of the city.

Subsequently, the enemy tries to advance towards Hryshyne along several routes.

Thus, the other day a group of Russians managed to infiltrate Hryshyne. But our defenders, acting in concert, destroyed the enemy.

In general, in the area of responsibility of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, the enemy's use of various types of UAVs is significantly increasing. The enemy is more actively launching "Molniya" as a mother drone, carrying two FPVs on board and then delivering a triple strike on the target.

Cases of using fiber-optic drones that reach more than 20 km deep into our defense are recorded.

The number of enemy tactical aircraft strikes is also increasing. Over the past week, the enemy dropped almost 360 aerial bombs on the Pokrovsk agglomeration, which is 20% more than the previous week.

Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian lies27.01.26, 11:41 • 2824 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
National Guard of Ukraine
Novohrodivka
Myrnohrad