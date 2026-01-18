$43.180.08
Situation in Greenland: British journalist Piers Morgan proposes to "buy back" America in response to Trump's tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

British journalist Piers Morgan suggested London should "buy back" America in response to Donald Trump's actions regarding Greenland. He reminded that North America previously belonged to Britain.

Situation in Greenland: British journalist Piers Morgan proposes to "buy back" America in response to Trump's tariffs
Photo: x.com/piersmorgan

British journalist Piers Morgan stated that London should "buy back" America. He reacted to Donald Trump's actions regarding Greenland, UNN reports with reference to the journalist's post on the social network "X".

Details

As Morgan noted, North America previously belonged to Britain. This lasted from 1607 to 1776, when the United States of America emerged from the British Empire as a result of the War of Independence.

This would strengthen our security in the North Atlantic. If you don't sell it to us, President Trump, we will impose tariffs against the US and any country that supports your resistance to this very profitable deal. Fair enough?

 - the journalist's post reads.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of a 10% tariff on NATO countries, including Great Britain, France, and Germany, due to their troops in Greenland.

Yevhen Ustimenko

