Situation in Donetsk region, Kursk operation: Zelensky listens to Syrsky's report

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. They discussed the situation at the front, the situation in the Kursk region and Russia's response to attacks on border communities. Zelensky said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

"There was a report today from the commander-in-chief of Syrsky. Frontline - Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia. Our response to Russia's attacks on border communities. As well as the operation in the Kursk region - our ongoing active actions," Zelensky said.

Recall

Since the beginning of the day, October 3, 73 combat engagements were registered in the frontline . Most Russian attacks took place in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors.