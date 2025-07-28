In Kharkiv region, 4 people died and 83 were injured as a result of Russian shelling over the week

Over the past week, at least 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region, including the city of Kharkiv, have been subjected to enemy attacks. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, writes UNN.

As a result of the shelling, 83 people were injured, including 10 children. Unfortunately, 4 people died. - the report says.

It is noted that another man was injured as a result of an explosion on an unknown object.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv region:

4 missiles (type being determined);

32 KABs;

39 unguided aerial missiles;

47 Shahed-type UAVs;

92 Geran-2 type UAVs;

6 Molniya-type UAVs;

19 FPV drones;

11 UAVs (type being determined).

The occupiers caused the most significant damage to the civilian infrastructure of the Kupyansk district, where at least 2 apartment buildings, 7 private houses, a bus station, an outpatient clinic, an administrative building, a post office building, an emergency medical aid base point, trade pavilions, and 4 cars were damaged.

Significant damage in the Kharkiv district: 9 private houses, a garage, a farm, 3 outbuildings, 2 cars.

In Kharkiv city last week, the enemy damaged 17 apartment buildings, 4 private houses, 4 civilian enterprises, 2 communal enterprises, a medical facility, an administrative building, and 41 cars.

SES units neutralized 554 explosive objects.

