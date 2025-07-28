$41.780.01
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Kharkiv region, 4 people died and 83 were injured as a result of Russian shelling over the week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1004 views

Over the past week, 4 people died and 83 were injured, including 10 children, in Kharkiv region due to Russian shelling. The enemy used various types of weapons, damaging civilian infrastructure in 30 settlements, including Kharkiv.

Over the past week, at least 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region, including the city of Kharkiv, have been subjected to enemy attacks. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, writes UNN.

As a result of the shelling, 83 people were injured, including 10 children. Unfortunately, 4 people died.

- the report says.

It is noted that another man was injured as a result of an explosion on an unknown object.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv region:

  • 4 missiles (type being determined);
    • 32 KABs;
      • 39 unguided aerial missiles;
        • 47 Shahed-type UAVs;
          • 92 Geran-2 type UAVs;
            • 6 Molniya-type UAVs;
              • 19 FPV drones;
                • 11 UAVs (type being determined).

                  The occupiers caused the most significant damage to the civilian infrastructure of the Kupyansk district, where at least 2 apartment buildings, 7 private houses, a bus station, an outpatient clinic, an administrative building, a post office building, an emergency medical aid base point, trade pavilions, and 4 cars were damaged.

                  Significant damage in the Kharkiv district: 9 private houses, a garage, a farm, 3 outbuildings, 2 cars.

                  In Kharkiv city last week, the enemy damaged 17 apartment buildings, 4 private houses, 4 civilian enterprises, 2 communal enterprises, a medical facility, an administrative building, and 41 cars.

                  SES units neutralized 554 explosive objects.

                  The "White Angel" crew came under enemy drone attacks during evacuation from Pokrovsk and Rodynske28.07.25, 17:21 • 1618 views

                  Olga Rozgon

                  Olga Rozgon

