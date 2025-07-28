The "White Angel" crew came under enemy drone attacks during evacuation from Pokrovsk and Rodynske

$41.780.01
48.980.12
ukenru
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
01:15 PM • 7944 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 26024 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 18882 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
10:55 AM • 25796 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
09:50 AM • 29522 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 32760 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 28042 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
July 28, 08:08 AM • 25717 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
July 28, 06:09 AM • 28179 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
July 27, 02:42 PM • 102567 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3.7m/s
59%
744mm
Popular news
Russia launched direct flights to North Korea: details of cooperationJuly 28, 04:45 AM • 24452 views
Trump was ready to give Crimea and eastern regions of Ukraine to Putin in exchange for peace - Austrian Foreign MinisterJuly 28, 05:03 AM • 20591 views
Fatal road accident involving a policewoman occurred in Bukovyna: detailsJuly 28, 07:04 AM • 27520 views
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region: Starokostiantyniv was hit, there is damageJuly 28, 08:22 AM • 31399 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know12:53 PM • 24440 views
Publications
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods01:41 PM • 11042 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know12:53 PM • 24470 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 25988 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 250032 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 181116 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Johnny Depp
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Mariupol
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known12:41 PM • 12873 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 102548 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 46931 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 48291 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 44845 views
Actual
An-178
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

The "White Angel" crew came under enemy drone attacks during evacuation from Pokrovsk and Rodynske

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

In Donetsk region, police and volunteers evacuated two wounded men and other residents. The rescue operation took place under continuous aerial attacks, forcing them to take cover.

The "White Angel" crew came under enemy drone attacks during evacuation from Pokrovsk and Rodynske

Police, together with volunteers in Donetsk region, evacuated two wounded men, as well as other residents. The rescue operation took place under continuous air attacks. To survive, the "white angels" together with the evacuees were forced to leave transport and hide wherever they could, reports UNN with reference to the National Police.

Details

From Rodynske, law enforcement officers evacuated an elderly woman who could not move independently. They also provided first aid to two wounded residents and evacuated them to the hospital.

A family who had just survived a Russian attack was evacuated from Pokrovsk. 

It hit us, and earlier – three houses away from us. Two people died, one girl was saved. There was a fire, people burned down 

– said a woman from Pokrovsk.

Along with the police car, two more families left in their own transport.

All the way we prayed to get out alive. Thank you for helping us escape hell 

- added the rescued people.

In Donetsk region, the evacuation zone for families with children has been expanded: the OMA announced the list of settlements24.07.25, 17:33 • 4657 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
National Police of Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9