The "White Angel" crew came under enemy drone attacks during evacuation from Pokrovsk and Rodynske

Police, together with volunteers in Donetsk region, evacuated two wounded men, as well as other residents. The rescue operation took place under continuous air attacks. To survive, the "white angels" together with the evacuees were forced to leave transport and hide wherever they could, reports UNN with reference to the National Police.

Details

From Rodynske, law enforcement officers evacuated an elderly woman who could not move independently. They also provided first aid to two wounded residents and evacuated them to the hospital.

A family who had just survived a Russian attack was evacuated from Pokrovsk.

It hit us, and earlier – three houses away from us. Two people died, one girl was saved. There was a fire, people burned down – said a woman from Pokrovsk.

Along with the police car, two more families left in their own transport.

All the way we prayed to get out alive. Thank you for helping us escape hell - added the rescued people.

In Donetsk region, the evacuation zone for families with children has been expanded: the OMA announced the list of settlements