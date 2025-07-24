$41.770.00
Exclusives
In Donetsk region, the evacuation zone for families with children has been expanded: the OMA announced the list of settlements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1012 views

In Donetsk region, the zone of forced evacuation of families with children has been expanded to include the city of Dobropillia and a number of settlements in the Dobropillia and Kryvorizka communities. The decision was made by the regional commission on TEC and ES, affecting about 928 children.

In Donetsk region, the zone of forced evacuation of families with children has been expanded – this applies to the city of Dobropillia and a number of settlements of the Dobropillia community. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, according to UNN.

Details

The relevant decision was made at a meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations of Donetsk region.

We are starting the forced evacuation of families with children from the city of Dobropillia, the villages of Hannivka, Novyi Donbas, Rubizhne of the Dobropillia community, and the villages of Dobropillia, Nadiia, Novokryvorizhzhia, Novomarivka, Novofedorivka, Raksha of the Kryvorizka community. In total, there are currently approximately 928 children in these settlements.

- Filashkin wrote.

He instructed local authorities, heads of structural units of the Regional State Administration, and law enforcement officers to organize a proper evacuation of these children and their family members, as well as to ensure proper living conditions in safer regions of Ukraine.

I emphasize once again: staying in Donetsk region poses a constant danger. Evacuate while it is still possible! Protect your loved ones and do not expose them to danger.

– Filashkin appealed to the population with such a call.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in Donetsk region, the list of settlements where the curfew will be in effect from 3:00 PM to 11:00 AM has been expanded. This applies to territories located less than 10 kilometers from the front, said the head of the OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Vadym Filashkin
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine
Tesla
