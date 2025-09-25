$41.410.03
05:19 PM • 7326 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
04:17 PM • 13355 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 18722 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM • 47452 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 33986 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 58251 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 57580 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 75893 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 55798 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 47387 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 157 times - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

On September 25, 157 combat engagements were recorded at the front, with the most active battles taking place in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions. The occupiers launched 38 air strikes, dropping 71 guided aerial bombs, and used 1,440 kamikaze drones.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 157 times - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian troops continue to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Since the beginning of the day, September 25, 157 combat engagements have been recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The hottest situation is in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its summary as of 22:00, according to UNN.

Details

According to operational information, the invaders launched 38 air strikes, dropping 71 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1440 kamikaze drones and carried out 2991 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled nine assault actions by the occupiers. The enemy also launched 6 air strikes, dropping 17 guided aerial bombs, carried out 192 shellings, nine of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Vovchansk and Dovhenke three times.

In the Kupiansk direction, enemy units are conducting one assault action, trying to break through to the positions of our defenders in the direction of Kurylivka, the battle continues.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 18 times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Zarichne, Kolodiazi, Torske and in the direction of Druzhliubivka, Stavky, four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to break through towards Dronivka and Pereizne five times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements were recorded, enemy units tried to advance in the area of Stupochky and Oleksandro-Shultyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 11 times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Yablunivka, and Poltavka.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian units have tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 56 times in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Mykolaivka, Sukhetske, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, Dachne, Filiia. Battles continue in seven locations.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses — today, 149 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 99 of whom are irretrievable. Our defenders destroyed seven vehicles, 21 unmanned aerial vehicles. One vehicle, two artillery systems, and a UAV control point were also significantly damaged.

- the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 26 enemy attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Ivanivka, Yalta, Myrny, Sichneve, Tolstoy, Voskresenka, Sosnivka, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, and six more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the area of Poltavka, at the same time launching an air strike on Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance three times in the areas of Novoandriivka and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, enemy aircraft launched air strikes on Kozatske and Kherson, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

Recall

The head of the Kupiansk MVA, Andriy Besedin, reported on massive shelling and attempts by sabotage groups to penetrate Kupiansk. A counter-sabotage operation is underway in the city, despite constant danger and control of logistical routes by enemy drones.

Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy25.09.25, 12:41 • 18727 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kherson
Kupyansk