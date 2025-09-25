Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 157 times - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian troops continue to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Since the beginning of the day, September 25, 157 combat engagements have been recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The hottest situation is in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its summary as of 22:00, according to UNN.

According to operational information, the invaders launched 38 air strikes, dropping 71 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1440 kamikaze drones and carried out 2991 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled nine assault actions by the occupiers. The enemy also launched 6 air strikes, dropping 17 guided aerial bombs, carried out 192 shellings, nine of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Vovchansk and Dovhenke three times.

In the Kupiansk direction, enemy units are conducting one assault action, trying to break through to the positions of our defenders in the direction of Kurylivka, the battle continues.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 18 times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Zarichne, Kolodiazi, Torske and in the direction of Druzhliubivka, Stavky, four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to break through towards Dronivka and Pereizne five times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements were recorded, enemy units tried to advance in the area of Stupochky and Oleksandro-Shultyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 11 times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Yablunivka, and Poltavka.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian units have tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 56 times in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Mykolaivka, Sukhetske, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, Dachne, Filiia. Battles continue in seven locations.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses — today, 149 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 99 of whom are irretrievable. Our defenders destroyed seven vehicles, 21 unmanned aerial vehicles. One vehicle, two artillery systems, and a UAV control point were also significantly damaged. - the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 26 enemy attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Ivanivka, Yalta, Myrny, Sichneve, Tolstoy, Voskresenka, Sosnivka, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, and six more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the area of Poltavka, at the same time launching an air strike on Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance three times in the areas of Novoandriivka and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, enemy aircraft launched air strikes on Kozatske and Kherson, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

The head of the Kupiansk MVA, Andriy Besedin, reported on massive shelling and attempts by sabotage groups to penetrate Kupiansk. A counter-sabotage operation is underway in the city, despite constant danger and control of logistical routes by enemy drones.

