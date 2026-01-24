Silver Rally 2026: Metal Price Exceeds $100 Per Ounce for the First Time in History

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
08:34 PM • 3940 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
07:10 PM • 10823 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
06:06 PM • 12393 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 23263 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 22366 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 17403 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 24735 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 52059 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 22013 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
January 23, 11:04 AM • 24823 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Orban says Hungary won't let Ukraine into the EU for another 100 years. Kyiv responds - the master in Moscow won't last that longJanuary 23, 01:34 PM • 5756 views
"He hit my wife in the chest with the words 'you all f***ing annoy me'": Mykhailychenko commented on the incident with the beating of a plumberJanuary 23, 02:25 PM • 9416 views
US and EU plan to raise $800 billion for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction - PoliticoJanuary 23, 03:44 PM • 4072 views
Fedorov appointed an advisor on international projects who worked with Google and MicrosoftJanuary 23, 04:14 PM • 14706 views
Teachers are illegally forced to be on duty in shelters and invincibility points - educational ombudswomanJanuary 23, 05:02 PM • 8814 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 23263 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 52059 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 74804 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 70522 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 72721 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
White House
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 22354 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 21855 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 37205 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 52550 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 47080 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Silver Rally 2026: Metal Price Exceeds $100 Per Ounce for the First Time in History

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

The price of silver rose to $101 per ounce on Friday, having increased by 40% since the beginning of 2026. Retail investors and industrial demand have caused a shortage, but experts warn of a possible correction.

Silver Rally 2026: Metal Price Exceeds $100 Per Ounce for the First Time in History
Photo: Reuters

On Friday, the price of silver surpassed a psychological mark, continuing the anomalous growth that began last year. Retail investors and high industrial demand provoked a real shortage in the physical market, pushing quotes to new historical highs. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Spot silver prices rose 5.1% on Friday to $101 per troy ounce. Overall, since the beginning of 2026, the metal has risen in price by 40% after an impressive jump of 147% in 2025. Analysts note that silver benefits from its relatively low price compared to gold, which also set a record at $4988.

Global gold and silver prices set new historical records20.01.26, 21:26 • 6429 views

However, StoneX experts warn of "yellow flags": speculative frenzy could lead to a sharp correction when market cracks turn into chasms.

Industrial factor and forecasts

Silver remains critically important for the production of electronics and solar panels, which maintains high tension in the market. Technical analysts emphasize that rapid growth is preparing the ground for a significant pullback, but for now, the buying momentum remains extremely powerful.

It seems everyone wants to be involved, but buckle up – volatility will be high

– market participants conclude. 

Gold set a new historical record, surpassing the $4900 mark, while silver and other metals are also "at an all-time high."22.01.26, 23:06 • 5290 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Technology
Energy
Trend
Gold
Electricity
Reuters