Silver Rally 2026: Metal Price Exceeds $100 Per Ounce for the First Time in History

Photo: Reuters

On Friday, the price of silver surpassed a psychological mark, continuing the anomalous growth that began last year. Retail investors and high industrial demand provoked a real shortage in the physical market, pushing quotes to new historical highs. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Spot silver prices rose 5.1% on Friday to $101 per troy ounce. Overall, since the beginning of 2026, the metal has risen in price by 40% after an impressive jump of 147% in 2025. Analysts note that silver benefits from its relatively low price compared to gold, which also set a record at $4988.

Global gold and silver prices set new historical records

However, StoneX experts warn of "yellow flags": speculative frenzy could lead to a sharp correction when market cracks turn into chasms.

Industrial factor and forecasts

Silver remains critically important for the production of electronics and solar panels, which maintains high tension in the market. Technical analysts emphasize that rapid growth is preparing the ground for a significant pullback, but for now, the buying momentum remains extremely powerful.

It seems everyone wants to be involved, but buckle up – volatility will be high – market participants conclude.

Gold set a new historical record, surpassing the $4900 mark, while silver and other metals are also "at an all-time high."