Gold set a new historical record, surpassing the $4900 mark, while silver and other metals are also "at an all-time high."

$43.180.08
50.670.06
ukenru
07:51 PM • 3738 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
06:05 PM • 12071 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
04:54 PM • 13378 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
03:45 PM • 14740 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
January 22, 02:44 PM • 16296 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 16527 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 17038 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 32030 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15762 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16275 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.2m/s
89%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Over 50 tons of humanitarian aid for the energy system from six countries arrived in Ukraine - ShmyhalJanuary 22, 12:48 PM • 8438 views
Teachers' salaries and allowances in 2026: Rada says it will consider the issueJanuary 22, 01:37 PM • 5264 views
"Everyone wants the war to end": Trump called talks with Zelenskyy "good" and announced a meeting with PutinJanuary 22, 01:45 PM • 11075 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 17090 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 11615 views
Publications
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 11644 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 17120 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 32031 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 24910 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 78850 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mykhailo Fedorov
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
Davos
United States
Europe
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk05:56 PM • 3442 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 26696 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 23407 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 28576 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 67158 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
R-360 Neptune
The Diplomat

Gold set a new historical record, surpassing the $4900 mark, while silver and other metals are also "at an all-time high."

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Global prices for precious metals are rapidly rising amid geopolitical instability. On January 22, gold crossed the $4917.65 per ounce mark, and silver and platinum also set new records.

Gold set a new historical record, surpassing the $4900 mark, while silver and other metals are also "at an all-time high."

Global precious metal prices are showing rapid growth amid global geopolitical instability and the weakening of the American currency. On Thursday, January 22, the value of gold crossed a psychological barrier for the first time in history, while silver and platinum also updated their record highs. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

As of the evening, the spot price of gold rose to $4,917.65 per ounce. At the same time, the US dollar index fell by 0.4%, which made precious metals more accessible to foreign investors.

Market experts note that the main drivers of growth are expectations of a softening of the Fed's monetary policy and the general trend towards de-dollarization of the world economy.

Impact of geopolitics and the situation around Greenland

An additional factor of tension was the statements by US President Donald Trump about gaining access to Greenland as part of agreements with NATO.

Wall Street celebrates: markets soar after Trump cancels tariffs for Europe22.01.26, 04:00 • 3906 views

Despite Washington's statements about strengthening its presence in the Arctic to deter Russia and China, Denmark continues to insist on the inviolability of its sovereignty over the island. This uncertainty forces investors to seek protection in proven assets.

Records of silver, platinum and palladium

Silver showed impressive dynamics, reaching $96.58 per ounce. Analysts emphasize that this metal benefits not only as a safe asset, but also due to a convincing fundamental narrative. The price of platinum rose by 4.6%, settling at $2601.03, while palladium rose to $1900.59 per ounce.

Analysts' forecasts

Market strategists believe that any short-term price decline will be used by major players as an opportunity to buy. According to financial analysts' forecasts, the next target for gold will be the $5000 level, and long-term calculations using the Fibonacci sequence indicate a potential for growth to $5187.79 per ounce. 

Goldman Sachs raises year-end gold price forecast to $540022.01.26, 10:27 • 2490 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Gold
Federal Reserve
Greenland
Reuters
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Denmark
China
Arctic